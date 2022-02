“There’s nothing wishy-washy about working with Phyllis Nagy,” Elizabeth Banks tells Deadline of working with the Call Jane director. “She’s very gentle with her direction but she’s also firm with what she expects or wants out of something, which I really appreciate.” This gentle but firm approach seems to be just the kind of manner that was needed when it came to bringing Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi’s Blacklist script about women’s reproductive rights to the big screen. Call Jane, which is screening in competition at the Berlin Film Festival tomorrow night following its launch at Sundance last month, stars Banks, Sigourney...

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO