Falmouth, MA

21-Year-Old Killed When Car Flips Into The Ocean At Falmouth Beach

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago
FALMOUTH (CBS) — A driver was killed Sunday when his car flipped into the ocean at a Falmouth beach, according to police. Authorities identified him on Monday as 21-year-old James A. Koshivos, of Grafton.

Crews responded to the single-car crash just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Menauhant Road.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on Central Avenue, failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed over Menauhant Rd, crossed over Menauhant Beach, and landed in the water on its roof,” Falmouth police said in a statement.

Falmouth firefighters in cold water rescue suits searched the upside-down car and took Koshivos to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one else was in the car at the time. Police are still investigating the crash.

CBS Boston

State Trooper John Hagerty Saves Man From Burning Home For Veterans In Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper saved a man from a burning home for veterans in Middleboro early Tuesday morning. Trooper John Hagerty was the first person on the scene when flames broke out at the house on West Grove Street around 1 a.m., according to Middleboro Fire Chief Lance Benjamino. Firefighters respond as flames rip through a Middleboro home. (Image Credit: Lakeville Fire Department) The trooper saw about ten people coming out of one side of the home. They told him there was a person trapped on the third floor on the other side. “He threw a ground ladder that happened to...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Reading Police Rescue Owl Trapped In Soccer Nets

READING (CBS) – Reading Police were called to the Wood End School on Tuesday for an owl rescue. Yesterday Reading Police Officers were called to fields at the Wood End School for a report of an owl trapped in the soccer nets. Officers Graciale and Woodward, along with Massachusetts Environmental Police worked together to free the owl, who then flew off seemingly uninjured! pic.twitter.com/7CHVboXwGV — Reading Police (@ReadingPolice) February 23, 2022 The owl had gotten trapped in the school’s soccer nets. Reading Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police worked together to free the owl. The owl immediately flew off and did not appear to be injured.
READING, MA
CBS Boston

Man Arrested At Franklin Park Zoo After Allegedly Trying To Break Into Tiger Enclosure

BOSTON (CBS) – A Worcester man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly breaking into the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and attempting to gain access to the tiger enclosure. It happened around 9 a.m. Standing outside his parent’s Worcester home with violin in hand, the suspect, Matthew Abraham, said police have it all wrong. “The gate shouldn’t have been open, I walked in,” Matthew Abraham said. “I didn’t mean to harm anybody, I wasn’t looking to harm the tiger, I wasn’t looking to harm myself neither.” Abraham was arrested Monday morning at the Franklin Park Zoo after State Police say he broke...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Acton Man On Vacation Rescues Passengers After Miami Beach Helicopter Crash

ACTON (CBS) – An Acton father and daughter just wanted to escape the New England winter for a few days, but ended up just feet away when a helicopter crashed into the water in Miami Beach. “It was scary. It was very scary being that close,” said Wade Callison. Too close for comfort. Callison and his teenage daughter, Avery, were enjoying the sunshine on South Beach when Callison noticed a helicopter flying very low. A helicopter crashed off Miami Beach (WBZ-TV) “As we’re watching it, all of a sudden he banked and started going down and there was one couple up...
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

Several Cars Fall Through Ice On Lake Winnipesauke

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (CBS) — Warming temperatures and cars on the ice can lead to trouble. That was case on Lake Winnipesauke over the weekend, where several vehicles broke through the ice. Crews warn the ice is not thick enough to drive on, and they were busy all weekend fishing cars out of the water. The good news is that no one was injured. Take a look at the photos shared by DIVE Winnipesauke Corp. Below are some tips for ice safety, based on thickness. Everyone should stay off the ice if it is 2″ thick or less. For ice fishing, you generally want to see 4″ of ice thickness. Snowmobiles and ATVs require about 5-6″ of ice. For cars and small trucks 8-12″ is recommended. Medium trucks and even planes can go on the ice when there is 12-15″ of ice.
WOLFEBORO, NH
CBS Boston

WATCH: Moose Strolling Through Backyards In Marlboro Captured

MARLBORO (CBS) — A moose on the run in Marlboro was captured Tuesday morning. Video showed the moose strolling through streets and backyards. Wildlife officials said because the moose was in a densely populated area, it was at risk of causing a car crash or a public safety situation so the animal needed to be moved. Environmental Police were able to tranquilize the 600-pound female moose, tag it, and put it in the back of a pickup truck to relocate it. The moose was brought to northern Worcester County. Biologists stood by and watched as the moose was able to get up and walk away on her own. Officials believe the moose wandered into the Marlboro neighborhood in search of new twigs and buds to eat.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Dracut Shooting Leaves 22-Year-Old Man Injured

DRACUT (CBS) — A shooting in Dracut left a 22-year-old man injured Sunday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Lakeview Avenue. The man was treated on the scene and then rushed to a nearby hospital. The victim’s mother told WBZ-TV he was shot in the hand and stomach by a drive-by shooter. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators believe based on surveillance video that a gray vehicle may be involved. Police said there is no threat to the public at this time. Anyone with information should call the police at 978-957-2123.
DRACUT, MA
