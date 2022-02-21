21-Year-Old Killed When Car Flips Into The Ocean At Falmouth Beach

FALMOUTH (CBS) — A driver was killed Sunday when his car flipped into the ocean at a Falmouth beach, according to police. Authorities identified him on Monday as 21-year-old James A. Koshivos, of Grafton.

Crews responded to the single-car crash just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Menauhant Road.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on Central Avenue, failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed over Menauhant Rd, crossed over Menauhant Beach, and landed in the water on its roof,” Falmouth police said in a statement.

Falmouth firefighters in cold water rescue suits searched the upside-down car and took Koshivos to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one else was in the car at the time. Police are still investigating the crash.