Boston, MA

Man Stabbed After Refusing To Flush Toilet At Back Bay Station, Transit Police Say

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fToMk_0eKhXIzB00

BOSTON (CBS) — A Malden man is accused of stabbing a Boston man for refusing to flush the toilet, MBTA Transit Police say. It happened at Back Bay Station around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found the 33-year-old victim with a stab wound on his hand. He told police he was in the bathroom stall when 42-year-old Hector Avededo entered the bathroom. Avededo told him to flush the toilet and the victim responded that he should mind his own business and an argument ensued.

Police said outside the bathroom, the argument got physical and Avededo stabbed the other man before running away.

Transit officers searched the area and found Avededo on Huntington Avenue. He was positively identified and arrested.

Police said a knife was found on Avededo.

