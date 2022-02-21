Computer Not Recognizing Headphones? Here’s How to Fix It

A cheap soundbar doesn't mean that you have to sacrifice cool features like voice controls, Dolby Atmos, or Bluetooth connectivity. There are plenty of affordable options out there from brands like Samsung, Roku, and LG to enhance your TV's audio without draining your wallet. While none of these products will be capable of 5.1 or 7.1CH audio, you'll still get top quality sound with fewer channels; one pick even comes with a subwoofer and satellite speakers to make an affordable home audio system. I've picked some of the best cheap soundbars available and broke down their features to help you decide which is the best fit for your space and your budget.

