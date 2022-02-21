Watch: MAMAMOO’s Solar Announces Solo Comeback

BTS‘ Suga and Jungkook step out on their own on the dramatic new ballad “Stay Alive,” which appears on the official soundtrack to the original webtoon from HYBE, 7FATES: CHAKHO. The song, produced by Suga with vocals by Jungkook, is part of the unfolding story line of the animated web comic, which follows the group’s seven members on their mission to avenge their loved ones. The urban fantasy story is described as a reinterpretation of the chakhogapsa, the story of a legendary group of tiger hunters from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897).

