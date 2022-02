As former Fleet Fox Father John Misty goes into album mode, his ex-bandmate Robin Pecknold is getting ready for the first Fleet Foxes tour in a long time. Fleet Foxes released their album Shore in 2020, and that timing meant that the band hasn’t been able to play any proper shows to promote that LP. Pecknold played one solo show at a Brooklyn church in December of 2020, and he released a recording of that show as a live album a couple of months ago. But Fleet Foxes haven’t headed out on a proper tour since 2018. That’s about to change.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO