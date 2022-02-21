$10.6M Borrowed For Roads, Police, Other Departments

Berkeley Town Hall (Photo by Jason Allentoff)

BERKELEY – The Township will borrow $10.6 million to finance police, fire, and first aid equipment, as well as a number of projects like road repair.

The total appropriation for all the projects is going to be $11,444,805. “Appropriations” equals the amount that the town is going to assign toward projects. It doesn’t mean that’s what’s getting paid. Sometimes projects come in under budget. Sometimes over budget. In either case, the Township Council has to review the bill.

Additionally, this appropriation includes money that isn’t coming from taxpayers. In this case, it’s a $200,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The only money the town is paying right now is a $562,240 down payment.

The principal amount will be $10,682,565. That’s what will be borrowed in the form of municipal bonds.

All municipalities regularly borrow money to pay for projects. The philosophy behind this is that it is more manageable to make payments every year rather than pay a huge amount in one shot. Workers in the finance office keep an eye on interest rates. If they are low, they refinance existing debt to bring regular payments down.

The following are the amounts appropriated for each project: