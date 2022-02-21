ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Free Airwick Scented Oil Warmer Two-Pack at Kroger!

By Meagan
moneysavingmom.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all Kroger shoppers! Load this e-coupon for a free Air Wick Scented...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

5 Products That Cost More at Walmart

Sometimes, the larger, “economy” package of cereal or some other staple costs more per unit than buying several smaller boxes. It pays to do the math to make sure you’re really getting the best deal. Similarly, Walmart is usually a mecca for ultra-low prices, but that’s not...
SHOPPING
Times Union

Why no-frills Aldi grocery stores have cult appeal

There are no vegetable misters bathing the kale, no Muzak over the loudspeakers, and nobody bagging groceries at Aldi supermarkets, the German chain with Midwest headquarters whose locations in the region include Hudson, Kingston, Newburgh and Wappingers Falls, to name a few. It’s not the lack of those features that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Elite Daily

The Best Oil-Free Concealers

For those with oily skin, taking the time to expertly apply concealer, only to have it turn shiny or disappear completely a few hours later, is an all-too-common struggle. But as long as you’re armed with the right concealer (mainly, one that’s oil-free and long-lasting) and a few expert tips, it can easily be avoided. The best oil-free concealers are easy enough to spot, as they'll often denote that they're free of oil right on the label. Your ideal concealer will depend on how sheer or heavy you want your coverage to be, and whether or not you're looking for other, skin care-related benefits (such as a concealer that’s hydrating or made with antioxidant-rich ingredients). You’ll also want to look for a concealer that’s noncomedogenic, which generally denotes that a product is made without ingredients that can contribute to clogged pores and breakouts.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Free Air#Log In#E Coupon
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

If you bought this popular dollar store product, there’s an urgent recall

The winter is raging on and it’ll be a few months until most people get to lounge in the sun again. But just in case you decide to go on vacation and dig up your beach gear from storage, you should make sure that the beach loungers you have at home aren’t part of a brand new Family Dollar recall. The products pose of risk of injury, as they can collapse unexpectedly and injure the user.
CHINA
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Popculture

McDonald's Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald's officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.
moneytalksnews.com

This Grocery Store Is Actually Lowering Prices

Anyone who has walked the aisles of a grocery store recently has seen the head-shaking and seemingly never-ending rise in the price of goods. Now, one supermarket is promising to reverse that trend for dozens of products. Winn-Dixie is cutting the prices on more than 150 of its most popular...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart: 5 changes you should expect

Walmart is making some big changes. With Walmart having 5,000 locations across the U.S.. They are making changes that will effect everyone’s shopping experience. Walmart is almost everyone’s go to store. With there being so many locations its hard not to find yourself getting lost in one every...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Two Saucy Burgers Back to Its Menu

McDonald's fans in Singapore now have the opportunity to get the Prosperity Beef Burger again, just in time to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The McDonald's division there also added the Prosperity Chicken Burger back to the menu. The two sandwiches have been available since Jan. 20, according to Eat Book, which covers food news in Singapore.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Aldi Is Expanding Its Stores In A Big Way -- Here's What To Know

Tired of getting excited about really cool (and affordable) food items you see in your Instagram feed only to learn the grocery chain that sells them doesn't have a location within 50 miles of your home? We feel your pain! Well, if any of those desirous food finds are from Aldi, that might not be the case much longer for some lucky shoppers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy