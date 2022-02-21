ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 5 hurt in shooting during Portland protest of Amir Locke’s death

By Michaela Bourgeois, Nexstar Media Wire, Jennifer Dowling
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — One person was killed and five others were wounded when gunfire erupted during a protest at Normandale Park in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m., which was around the same time a march protesting the shooting death of Amir Locke was slated to happen, according to social media announcements.

On the scene, police found one woman had died. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

Amir Locke killing: Parents say Minneapolis police ‘executed’ 22-year-old

Other shooting victims, identified only as two men and three women by police, were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown.

    Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at Normandale Park in Portland (KOIN)
    Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at Normandale Park in Portland (KOIN)

Locke, a Black man, was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer in early February at an apartment where officers were serving a search warrant.

A police bodycam video shows officers entering the apartment without knocking and an officer kicking the couch where Locke’s family said he was sleeping. In the video, he awakens and reaches for a gun, and an officer fires his weapon.

