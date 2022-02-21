ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Where rent rose, fell the most in 2021: report

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWNcj_0eKhOwAu00

(NEXSTAR) – If you aren’t shopping for a new home in the hot housing market, you’re likely among the millions of Americans who are renting.

In the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, median rent rose an astounding 19.3% from December 2020 to December 2021, according to a Realtor.com analysis of properties with two or fewer bedrooms.

Data from the Labor Department shows rental costs rose 0.5% in from December 2020 to January 2021 – that’s the largest single-month increase in 20 years.

Experts say many factors are responsible for astronomical rents, including a nationwide housing shortage, extremely low rental vacancies and unrelenting demand as young adults continue to enter the crowded market.

States with rising, falling rent rates

The rent hike hasn’t been equally impacting every state in the U.S. In a recent analysis , Rent.com found some states saw rent rates jump by more than 50% from 2020 to 2021.

Rhode Island has seen the largest year-over-year increase, according to the analysis, with the average rent for a one-bedroom unit jumping from $1,023 to $1,968 – a 92% price hike. Across the country in Utah, renters are seeing a 71% year-over-year rent increase for the same sized unit. The average price has gone from $860 to $1,471.

Rents continue to rise in US with no end in sight

When it comes to the average rental rates for two-bedroom units, Idaho (also home to one of 2022’s hottest housing markets) experienced the largest rent hike. In 2020, the average rate was $928. In 2021, that spiked to an average $1,754 – an 89% increase. Rhode Island was close behind with an 81% year-over-year increase. In 2020, the average rent was $1,248. Last year, it was $2,259.

Rent isn’t rising everywhere. In Nebraska, for example, the average rent for a one-bedroom has dropped from $989 to $975. For the same sized unit, New Hampshire has experienced a decrease from $1,699 to $1,658. The average rent for a two-bedroom unit in Wyoming has dropped slightly from $789 to $777.

Cities with top increase, decrease in rent prices

Rent.com also analyzed rent price trends for the 100 largest cities. Rent is rising in most of these areas. While Idaho and Rhode Island were the states most impacted by rising rent, no cities from either appear in the top five of those seeing a major year-over-year price change.

These five cities have seen the greatest year-over-year increases in the average one-bedroom rent prices:

  • Gilbert, Ariz. (+108.5%)
  • Long Beach, Calif. (+55.7%)
  • Huntington Beach, Calif. (+49.2%)
  • Jersey City, N.J. (+46.6%)
  • Austin, Texas (+45.1%)

Alternatively, these five cities have seen the largest decreases:

  • Toledo, Ohio (-27.6%)
  • Kansas City, Mo. (-21.6%)
  • Indianapolis (-9.7%)
  • Atlanta (-9.6%)
  • Miami (-9.2%)

When it comes to the average rent for two-bedroom units, these five cities have had the most substantial price increases:

  • New York City (+49.9%)
  • Fresno, Calif. (+44.3%)
  • Aurora, Ill. (+41.2%)
  • Salt Lake City (+40.3%)
  • St. Petersburg, Fla. (+39.5%)

Meanwhile, these five have seen the largest price drops:

  • Shreveport, La. (-28.6%)
  • Kansas City, Mo. (-25.3%)
  • Lincoln, Neb. (-18.6%)
  • Wichita, Kan. (-18.1%)
  • Durham, N.C. (-14.0%)

Among those that saw the largest increase in rent prices, two cities – Salt Lake City and St. Petersburg – also rank in the top 10 hottest housing markets for 2022. Indianapolis, which saw a decrease in the average rent price, is also on that list.

Atlanta and Miami were recently found to have some of the most affordable property listings while Salt Lake City was ranked to have some of the fewest.

Buy or sell a home in 2021? Here’s how it could impact your taxes

Rent.com notes states and cities with insufficient inventory were not included in this report, which you can view in full here .

In a recent report, Zumper predicted rent will continue to rise through 2022, especially because of low supply but strong demand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to other places where the median price of a home is lower. The […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Lowest Cost of Living

Americans face a dilemma. The consumer price index rose 7% in December, and while wages have risen recently, they have not, for the most part, kept up with inflation. The median household income in the U.S. dropped 2.9% in 2020 to $67,521, in fact. As The New York Times recently noted, “Only 17 percent of […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#New York City#Renting#Americans#Realtor Com#The Labor Department
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities Where Everyone Wants to Live Right Now

Each year, tens of millions of Americans move to a new area. Historically, a new job or job transfer has accounted for about one in every 10 of those moves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. However, as remote work becomes an option for a growing number of workers, more Americans are […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
24/7 Wall St.

Most Expensive States to Live In

Inflation is on the rise at a historic pace in the United States. The consumer price index surged 7.5% on an annual basis in January 2022, the highest increase in about 40 years. While wages have also climbed, they have not increased enough to offset rising prices for the typical American worker.  Inflation is being […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Zip Codes With the Highest Poverty Rates in the Nation

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate to 14.8% in April 2020, its highest level since the Great Depression. Normally, such an economic shock would result in a spike in the national poverty rate. However, what would have likely been a steep increase has likely been mitigated by the three rounds of federal stimulus […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Drunkest Cities

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy