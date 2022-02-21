“He was a man of honor and integrity”: longest-tenured sheriff in St. Clair County history dies

PORT HURON (WWJ) The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of their own tonight.

Former Sheriff Dan Lane, who served four decades with the department, died Sunday night, according to current sheriff Matt King.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share with you retired Sheriff, Dan Lane, passed away early Sunday morning,” said Sheriff King.

Former Sheriff Lane was an army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. One year after leaving, he became a full-time deputy at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office in spring of 1969. He was promoted to Sergeant ten years later and played a key role in establishing the St. Clair County Drug Force.

He ran a successful campaign for Sheriff in 1988, a position he served in for 20 years prior to retirement. He was the longest-tenured sheriff in St. Clair County history.

Lane’s cause of death and age have not been released.

“Dan was a great presence with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office for forty years,” Sheriff King said. “He was a man of honor and integrity. He will be greatly missed.”