Signs of Autism Differ in Brains of Boys, Girls

Anhedonia and amotivation are common symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder, suggesting the need to explore the underlying behavioral and neural mechanisms in order to facilitate the development of effective therapeutic programs and social function rehabilitation. Accumulating evidence indicates that the nature of anhedonia may not be only due to deficits in pleasure experience or reward pursuit motivation, but may also be related to failure in translating emotional salience into effortful behavior. Most of the previous studies were mainly limited to behavioral measures and examination of patients with only one diagnostic group without comparison to other mental disorders.

