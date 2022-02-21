ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use Antibiotics Sparingly After Birth to Preserve Newborn's 'Microbiome'

Use Antibiotics Sparingly After Birth to Preserve Newborn's 'Microbiome'. MONDAY, Feb....

Should You Use Antibiotic Creams on Your Skin?

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As winter winds leave your skin dry, cracked and prone to cuts and bleeding, a skin expert says you should resist the urge to use antibiotic creams or ointments. While it might seem sensible to use antibiotic topicals to combat germs and prevent...
New Link Discovered Between Gut Microbiome and Anti-Tumor Immunity

A growing body of evidence links the gut microbiome—the vast collection of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in the digestive tract—to the body’s immune response to cancer. But the role of specific bacteria, and the nature of their interaction with immune cells, remain a critical subject of research. A better understanding of the crosstalk between the gut microbiota and the immune system would allow us, among other strategies, to use probiotics as part of cancer treatment.
Newborns Should Receive Vitamin K Within Six Hours of Birth

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin K should be administered as a single intramuscular dose for all newborns as prophylaxis for vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB), according to a policy statement published in the March issue of Pediatrics. Ivan Hand, M.D., from NYC Health + Hospitals Kings County...
Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
What Are the Top 5 Antidepressants?

Antidepressants are prescription medicines used to treat depression. They are often used for treating other psychological disorders, such as anxiety disorders. There are different types of antidepressants based on the way they work (mechanism of action), which include the following:. 1. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) The most prescribed antidepressants...
How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
Man Who Injected Mushroom Tea Hospitalized Due to Deadly Fungi Growing in His Blood

A 30-year-old man was admitted in the hospital with multiple organ failure and fungal infections after he tried self-medicating with mushroom tea. According to the report, the man injected a mushroom tea into his system but was rushed to the hospital after he developed a deadly outbreak of fungi growing in his blood.
New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
Cause of inflammatory bowel disease discovered

Chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is becoming increasingly widespread. Until now, however, the underlying causes of the inflammation responses were unclear. Scientists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have now identified a mechanism that triggers a problematic interaction between intestinal bacteria and cells in the intestinal mucus layer in XLP2, a condition associated with IBD. The team believes that the results can be applied to other intestinal diseases and could offer approaches to the development of new drugs.
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

