6-year-old killed, 4 injured in McComb shooting
MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – McComb Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a park near McComb High School.
Police Chief Garland Ward confirms a six-year-old boy was killed and four others were shot.
The Enterprise Journal reported four suspects have been arrested in connection to the case.
Malik Reed, 17, Bryan Cameron, 18, Yajari Jackson, 19, and Bryceon Thompson, 18, have been charged with capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.
