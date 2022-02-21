6-year-old killed, 4 injured in McComb shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – McComb Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a park near McComb High School.

Police Chief Garland Ward confirms a six-year-old boy was killed and four others were shot.

The Enterprise Journal reported four suspects have been arrested in connection to the case.

Malik Reed (Courtesy: McComb Police Dept.)

Bryan Cameron (Courtesy: McComb Police Dept.)

Yajari Jackson (Courtesy: McComb Police Dept.)

Bryceon Thompson (Courtesy: McComb Police Dept.)

Malik Reed, 17, Bryan Cameron, 18, Yajari Jackson, 19, and Bryceon Thompson, 18, have been charged with capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.