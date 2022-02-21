ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Video of Doncic, Jordan on-court hug goes viral

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago

Coming off the bench, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic scored eight points in Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game, but afterward, all he really wanted to talk about -- and all the basketball world was talking about -- was Luka's half-time hug and conversation with Michael Jordan.

Videos of the embrace went viral overnight. Jordan can be heard saying, "Hang in there. Stay healthy," as the two shake hands and slap one another on the shoulder.

"That moment was just unbelievable. M.J. knows my name. It's a lot, so it was just an unbelievable moment," Doncic said after the game. "I have no words for that."

NBA
