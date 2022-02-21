Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And Everything We Know So Far: New Installment Of Song Joong Ki-Led Series Officially In The Works Following Delays Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

It has been 30 years since the release of the Kirby game series, and the most recent addition to the series is set to come out just in time to celebrate! Coming out just a few years after other hit Nintendo series such as Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda, Kirby has become a Nintendo staple in households all across the world. The character is so popular amongst Nintendo's franchises that he was selected to be the character that players start within the story mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a big honor when you consider that the platform fighter game had 69 fighters to choose from upon the game's launch. The newest game in the series, Kirby and the Forgotten Land just got a new trailer from the February 9th Nintendo Direct, and with it comes a plethora of new information regarding how the game is structured.

