ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And Everything We Know So Far: New Installment Of Song Joong Ki-Led Series Officially In The Works Following Delays Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

By Geca Flores
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally! Arthdal Chronicles starring Song Jong Ki will officially return for season 2. The long wait is over as Song Jong Ki’s Kdrama Arthdal Chronicles returns for season 2. Released in 2019, the three-part epic fantasy series follows the story of heroes born in the mythical land of...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot and Everything We Know So Far

And Paramount+ has made it so! Star Trek: Picard is coming back with Season 2, continuing the adventures of the beloved Jean-Luc Picard. Time travel and a tyrannical government are a great way to start any season, but any Star Trek show often feels incomplete without the quizzical Q. The new season of Star Trek: Picard focuses on the Q Continuum's return and the ramifications of Picard's earlier actions in Star Trek: The Next Generation.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Magic: The Gathering Netfix Series - Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far

Back in June 2019, the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo announced that they will be executive-producing a new animated adaptation based on the fantasy-themed mythology of Wizards of the Coast's popular card game, Magic: The Gathering for Netflix. According to the Russos, adapting Magic: The Gathering is a "true passion project" because they are life-long fans of the card game.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Thirty-Nine Episode 1 Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far: Who Are Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do And Kim Ji Hyun's Characters?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Thirty-Nine Episode 1. Son Ye Jin made it to the headlines last week after she and boyfriend Hyun Bin announced their engagement after years of dating. The pair announced the shocking news via Instagram, wherein the Crash Landing On You actress shared a snap of a miniature ivory-white wedding dress with the accompanying caption:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Ok
Person
Jang Dong Gun
epicstream.com

1883 Season 1 Episode 10 (Finale): Are You Prepared for Elsa Dutton's Death?

SPOILER WARNING for 1883 Season 1. 1883 Season 1 Episode 10 this weekend will be a gut punch — after all, Elsa Dutton is almost certain to die in the finale. When 1883 premiered, the first thing fans saw was Isabel May's travel-weary Elsa being shot in the stomach with an arrow. That agonizing moment finally arrived at the point in the story where viewers saw the circumstances leading up to the potentially fatal impaling.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Doesn’t Know Why Show Is Just Now Receiving Praise

Fans who’ve watched “Yellowstone” since day one are in agreement with Cole Hauser (a.k.a Rip Wheeler). “Yellowstone” should have received praise and recognition long ago. It’s only after season four concluded that we heard Taylor Sheridan’s drama is up for a major 2022 Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble. But why didn’t it get recognition sooner?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Covid 19 Pandemic#Kdrama#Og
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

After Peacemaker's Major Death Scene, James Gunn And The Cast Open Up About Losing That Character

Major spoilers for the latest episode of Peacemaker, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around” lie ahead, so proceed with caution. After weeks of delighting audiences with massive action, sweet tunes and genuine heart, Peacemaker is set to air its season finale later this week. The capper is sure to be wild, but fans are likely still recovering from the emotionally draining penultimate episode. One reason it was so bittersweet is that it featured the demise of a key character, which will have major ramifications for the titular character and his allies. Series creator James Gunn and one of the show’s cast members have now opened up about the major loss.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Thor: Love and Thunder: release date, cast and what we know so far

Thor: Love and Thunder is about to show how far the Norse God has come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After two less-than-impressive solo movies – the less said about The Dark World, the better – Thor thundered his way back into our good books in Taiki Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.
MOVIES
Popculture

'General Hospital' Recasts Major Character

General Hospital has found another Jordan Ashford. The long-running ABC soap opera cast Tanisha Harper in the role, ABC told Deadline on Wednesday. She will take over for Briana Nicole Henry, who left the show in September 2021, three years after she joined. Since Henry left the show, Jordan has...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Batman’ Secures China Release, Marking Return of U.S. Superhero Movies

Warner Bros.’ The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, has secured a theatrical release date in China on March 18, marking the return of Hollywood superhero movies to the country after an extended drought. The Batman will be hitting China behind the U.S., where it opens March 4, after releasing in Taiwan and South Korea on March 2. Unlike other recent WarnerMedia tentpoles, however, The Batman won’t be released simultaneously on streamer HBO Max, which will help prevent high-quality pirate copies from reaching China before the movie is in cinemas. WarnerMedia has promised to wait 45 days before...
MOVIES
Collider

'Kirby and the Forgotten Land': Release Date, Mechanics, Plot and Everything We Know So Far

It has been 30 years since the release of the Kirby game series, and the most recent addition to the series is set to come out just in time to celebrate! Coming out just a few years after other hit Nintendo series such as Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda, Kirby has become a Nintendo staple in households all across the world. The character is so popular amongst Nintendo's franchises that he was selected to be the character that players start within the story mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a big honor when you consider that the platform fighter game had 69 fighters to choose from upon the game's launch. The newest game in the series, Kirby and the Forgotten Land just got a new trailer from the February 9th Nintendo Direct, and with it comes a plethora of new information regarding how the game is structured.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 8 Recap: What Happened in the Finale?

It's a fresh start from the end. Peacemaker has been a first for DC now that the franchise has a television series. For five straight weeks, the show has traversed through a different, lighter side of the shared universe, and it highlights the titular hero after the events of his debut in The Suicide Squad. The finale was as explosive as promised and here is what happened in Season 1 Episode 8.
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

The End of Getting Lost: cast, plot and everything we know so far

It’s a rare book-to-screen adaptation that makes you sit up and pay attention before the book has even been published, let alone the cameras started rolling. But The End of Getting Lost is one of those too-buzzy-to-wait kinda projects that you kinda need to start talking about as soon as possible. With Normal People’s Paul Mescal and Fosse/Verdon’s Emmy-nominated Margaret Qualley already on board (and Qualley producing), it has a buzzy cast and a storyline that offers an intriguing mix of romance, psychological thriller and travelogue. Think Before Sunrise if Patricia Highsmith had had a story credit.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy