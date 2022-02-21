ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Did Prince Charles Transmit Coronavirus To Her Majesty? Royal Reportedly Refused To Cancel Meeting With UK PM Boris Johnson Despite COVID-19 Battle

By Jastine Mejares
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 after Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. News about Queen Elizabeth testing positive for COVID-19 shocked the world. Concerns and messages of goodwill around the globe, on Sunday, flooded online as some sightseers gathered at the gates of Windsor Castle where Her Majesty is receiving medical...

Prince Charles: Only these 5 royals may be allowed to stand on the balcony during his coronation

As the Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year, there has also been talk about Prince Charles’ future coronation when the time comes. Prince Charles and Camilla will be crowned together when the time comes. The Queen has expressed her ‘sincere wish’ that Camilla is crowned Queen Consort. There hasn’t been a Queen Consort for quite some time now. Indeed it was the Queen’s mother who was the last Queen Consort. She was bestowed the title in 1937 when her husband became King George VI.
Princess Diana Fans Shock: Royal Watchers Notice Strange Detail In Photos With Prince Charles From Engagement To Welcoming Sons Prince William, Harry

Prince Charles appears taller than Princess Diana in their photos when they have the same height. Princess Diana and Prince Charles have several photos over the years. However, some fans are baffled because they noticed a strange detail in their pictures over the years, from their engagement to the time they welcomed their sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
William Gave Kate the ‘Most Romantic’ Gift For Valentine’s Day—Here’s How He ‘Surprised’ Her

Click here to read the full article. Even after 10 years of marriage, these two know how to keep the romance alive! Case in point? Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Valentine’s Day celebration. This year, the couple made sure to spend some quality time together—and there were even some special presents involved. Prince William, 39, had a sweet surprise in store for his wife. “William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” a source told Us Weekly on February 16, 2022. “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a...
Kate Middleton celebrates baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated incredible baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day after it was revealed that her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley (neé Deacon), has welcomed her second child with husband Adam Alexander Priestley. Rebecca, who married Adam in 2017, gave birth to a son, whom...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Trying To Regulate Prince George’s Screen Time, and it’s Totally Relatable

You might think you have little in common with the royals, but based on Prince William’s latest admission about Prince George, it’s clear that royal parents are just like the rest of us. During a recent visit to the London headquarters of BAFTA (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts), William admitted it’s getting tougher for he and wife Kate Middleton to limit screen time among the couple’s three children, especially with their eldest son, Prince George, who fancies himself a mini gamer already.
Queen Elizabeth Fury: Her Majesty Warned Prince William And Harry After Prince Charles And Princess Anne Did This? Monarch's 'Queen Camilla' Speech Reportedly Still Dividing The Public

Queen Elizabeth reportedly issued a warning to Prince William and Prince Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly became the mother figure to both Prince William and Prince Harry following the untimely death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Her Majesty was said to be training William as he would soon become the king while she maintains a close and loving relationship with Harry.
Princess Anne Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Sister Regrets Her Treatment To Princess Diana? Royal Reportedly Had A Hard Time Moving On After Sister-In-Law's Death

Princess Anne reportedly regrets not cherishing Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne has become the epitome of a well-rounded royal. As the eldest child of the British Royal household, Princess Anne learned to be stern in her early years. History has shown that Princess Anne and then sister-in-law, the late Princess Diana, were not best friends. The two were never close with one another, and insiders shared that Princess Anne made no effort to befriend the young royal.
Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson’s Ex-Husband Obsessed With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Duke Of York Allegedly Wants To Visit Sussexes In Los Angeles

Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
Prince Louis looks so grown up in a new picture revealed by the Queen

It's been a while since we last saw little Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, but it seems like he's certainly had a growth spurt since his last official birthday portraits (taken by the Duchess of Cambridge) were shared. Yep, eagle-eyed royal fans have just spotted a new snap of the youngster, which was on display in Windsor Castle as the Queen recently carried out duties and chatted to army and navy officials.
Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Princess Eugenie Allegedly Replacing Duchess Of Cambridge As Peacemaker; Will Bring Prince Harry Back To Royal Family?

Kate Middleton has been dubbed the "peacemaker," but Princess Eugenie might play the role for Harry. Kate Middleton plays a significant role in keeping the royal family together. According to several sources, the duchess is inclined in helping other members of the royal family mend their relationship, earning her the title "peacemaker." However, Princess Eugenie could also play a role in bringing Prince Harry back to the firm.
