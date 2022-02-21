Queen Elizabeth Shock: Did Prince Charles Transmit Coronavirus To Her Majesty? Royal Reportedly Refused To Cancel Meeting With UK PM Boris Johnson Despite COVID-19 Battle

As the Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year, there has also been talk about Prince Charles’ future coronation when the time comes. Prince Charles and Camilla will be crowned together when the time comes. The Queen has expressed her ‘sincere wish’ that Camilla is crowned Queen Consort. There hasn’t been a Queen Consort for quite some time now. Indeed it was the Queen’s mother who was the last Queen Consort. She was bestowed the title in 1937 when her husband became King George VI.

