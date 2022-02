Telecom companies are shutting down their old 3G networks beginning next week, and that means some old devices may no longer function properly. The FCC advised that AT&T will become the first network to shut down its 3G network on Feb. 22, while Verizon and T-Mobile will follow later this year. The 3G networks rely on older technology and are being shut down to make room for more advanced technology and services, such as 5G.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO