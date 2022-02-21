ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shin Megami Tensei spin-off Soul Hackers 2 is out this Summer

Cover picture for the articleThere’s still no sign of Shin Megami Tensei V or Persona 5 on PC but a new RPG spin-off in the same series is coming this Summer. Soul Hackers 2 is the next entry in the Devil Summoner sub-series, which is part of the Shin Megami Tensei universe....

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Soul Hackers 2 officially announced

One of the best JRPGs to ever grace the Nintendo DS is finally getting a sequel with Soul Hackers 2. Early on Monday morning, Atlus made the formal announcement that Soul Hackers 2 is coming out on Aug. 26, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X S, and PC via Steam. Talk about coming out of the gate swinging! Release dates rarely accompany a game’s reveal, and it’s even rarer that twenty-year-old JRPGs get sequels.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Persona sister series Soul Hackers is getting a sequel in August

While the world waits for more news of what Atlus has planned for Persona’s 25th anniversary, the publisher has instead announced Soul Hackers 2, a game that is not Persona 6 but still pretty damn cool. A welcome surprise in its own right, Soul Hackers 2 is a sequel...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

Soul Hackers 2: When is the release date?

IN celebration of its 25th anniversary, Atlus is to release a sequel to Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers in August 2022. One of Japan's most renowned RPG series, Megamu Tensei, is to come back with its spin-off series Soul Hackers. What is Soul Hackers 2?. Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Rumors – Valhalla DLC turned into full spin-off

Assassin’s Creed rumors state that a DLC in-development has been repurposed into a stand-alone spin-off game instead. In a Bloomberg report, an unnamed source said that an upcoming Assassin’s Creed stand-alone spin-off game started its development life as a DLC expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Instead, due to a variety of factors, development pivoted to make the game its own release instead.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How does Lost Ark compare to Diablo 3 and Path of Exile?

There's nothing an ARPG loves more than a big fight, except perhaps rummaging through the corpses that are left over for a snazzier pair of shoes. So, with Lost Ark having recently entered the fray as a major contender to the ARPG throne, I thought it might be fun to toss it in a pit with the genre's other big-hitters of the last decade, namely Diablo 3 and Path of Exile, and let them duke it out in a series of arbitrary, but lethal, challenges. Which game has the loveliest loot, or the most satisfying skills? Which best conveys the feeling of turning a god into jam with the click of a mouse?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Netflix is making a BioShock movie

A decade after Ken Levine personally pulled the plug on Gore Verbinski's grand ambitions, the wheels are once again turning on a BioShock movie. Netflix announced today that it's signed a deal with Take-Two Interactive "to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise." "Netflix is among the...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Relive Your Childhood With This Plush SEGA Genesis

A cute plush version of the SEGA Genesis has just dropped. Sitting 12 inches in length, the home plush faithfully recreates the retro control with a detachable controller and Sonic gaming cartridge. Priced at $29.99 USD, the SEGA Genesis plush is now available now over at Kidrobot. In other home...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date revealed at Gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West finally gets a release date after delays. Horizon Forbidden West is the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and we finally got an exact release date at Gamescom 2021. Now, we’re just a couple of days away from the game’s release. Here is when you can back into this amazing world and adventure as Aloy fighting big mechanical beasts in Horzion Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Nintendo receives backlash from fans over ending eShop purchases

Nintendo is facing a backlash from fans over its plan to end purchases on older generation Wii U and 3DS systems in March 2023. It means that consumers will no longer be able to buy hundreds of Nintendo's games from the past. Instead, gamers will have access to a smaller...
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Nintendo’s nostalgia play crosses a line with eShop closures

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re discussing Nintendo’s controversial approach to classic games and digital distribution, the latest details in the Activision Blizzard lawsuit and the redemption arc of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

NieR: Automata Is Getting Its Own Anime

It seems all the rumors were true, NeiR fans. After reports surfaced earlier this year, the team behind NeiR has confirmed its plans to transition the IP into the world of anime. It has been confirmed that NeiR: Automata is getting its own anime, and we've been given a small taste of what the series will look like.
COMICS
CNET

Nintendo to Close Wii U, 3DS Digital Stores in 2023

If you want to download digital games to your Nintendo Wii U or 3DS, don't put it off too long. Nintendo revealed Tuesday that you'll no longer be able to make purchases for these devices in its eShops starting in "late March 2023." You also will no longer be able...
VIDEO GAMES

