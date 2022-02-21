ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Soul Hackers 2 Announced For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC

By Salal Awan
twistedvoxel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus has announced Shin Megami Tensei: Soul Hackers 2 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. They also shared a teaser trailer. Soul Hackers 2 will be a continuation of the spin-off based on the Shin Megami Tensei brand that was originally released for the Nintendo 3DS....

twistedvoxel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo
Digital Trends

Check out Walmart for these PS5 game deals starting at $20 today

The PlayStation 5 is the hottest item in today’s gaming deals, and for those who already own the console, you should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals. Retailers are offering different discounts for PS5 games with their PlayStation deals and video game deals, which will let you build up your gaming library for the next-generation platform.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Playstation 4#Soul#Video Game#Atlus#The Nintendo Switch#Monaca
makeuseof.com

9 Reasons to Buy the Xbox Series S Over the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series S might not be as powerful as its big sibling, the Xbox Series X, but that doesn't mean you should discount the device. In fact, in some ways, the Series S is a preferable console to choose. Here's why you might want to consider a Series S...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

A Walmart Xbox Series X restock is coming tomorrow - here's how to get in position

Walmart Plus is the only way to get access to tomorrow's Xbox Series X restock. This makes it worthy of a spin for those still chasing Xbox Series X stock this year. At $13 a month, it's not bad value, given its other benefits, but it'll surely have paid for itself if it bags you the console. You can also go for the 15-day free trial to test it out first but remember: trial users won't be able to gain early access to this PS5 restock.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Nintendo receives backlash from fans over ending eShop purchases

Nintendo is facing a backlash from fans over its plan to end purchases on older generation Wii U and 3DS systems in March 2023. It means that consumers will no longer be able to buy hundreds of Nintendo's games from the past. Instead, gamers will have access to a smaller...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Music
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Teases New Games From Gears of War Studio

The Coalition is one of Xbox's most beloved developers, but the studio has been mostly quiet over the last few years. However, it seems the Gears of War team is hard at work on "several unannounced projects." That bit of information was revealed by Xbox marketing GM Aaron Greenberg during a fan event in Bogota, Colombia. While Greenberg offered no elaboration on what the studio is working on next, he did take time to praise The Coalition's skills with Unreal Engine, also revealing that the team pitched in on last year's The Matrix Awakens.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Call of Duty will skip a release next year. The traditional console gaming market will never be the same.

The creators of Call of Duty are doing the unthinkable. After more than 16 years of annual releases and top-charting sales milestones, the shooter series is skipping a year. A Bloomberg story published late Tuesday detailed Activision Blizzard’s plans to press pause on its most successful game property in 2023, with the intention of releasing a new game from subsidiary Infinity Ward later this year and then waiting until 2024 to release another main entry in the long-running shooter series. It would be the first year Activision hasn’t released a new Call of Duty since 2005, when there was a two-year gap between the first Call of Duty in 2003 and its sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Horizon Forbidden West has a strange HDR bug on PS5

Horizon Forbidden West is a sumptuous-looking game on PS5, but it’s currently plagued by a number of distracting visual issues, including a strange HDR bug that causes brightness to fluctuate whenever you move the camera. The issue has been analyzed by Vincent Teoh of HDTVTest, who used a Canon...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date revealed at Gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West finally gets a release date after delays. Horizon Forbidden West is the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and we finally got an exact release date at Gamescom 2021. Now, we’re just a couple of days away from the game’s release. Here is when you can back into this amazing world and adventure as Aloy fighting big mechanical beasts in Horzion Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox gamers can get up to 70% off titles like Cyberpunk 2077 in this epic sale

Whether you’re one of the lucky few who have managed to secure an elusive Xbox Series X or are in possession of any of the other consoles in the Microsoft range, you may be wanting to add some new games to your collection.Since 2013, the console has amassed a huge array of titles and now, you can snap up discounts on some of the company’s most popular titles.For a limited time only, the Xbox Store is offering up to 70 per cent off bestselling titles – from fan-favourite franchises to AAA epics and indie origin games.Among the stellar savings up...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The month of March is nearly upon us, and for Nintendo Switch fans, that means Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be releasing in a few short weeks. For gamers trying to decide where to buy Kirby's next adventure, Walmart has announced an exclusive Kirby PopSocket that will ship alongside the game. Rather than showing Kirby's full body, the PopSocket is completely zoomed in on his face. As far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a very fun one, and it just might sway some Kirby fans on the fence about where to buy the game!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy