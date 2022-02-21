ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Fire Danger And Precipitation Chances Ahead Of Expected Winter Storm

By Lacey Swope
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ss5kZ_0eKhEzSz00

On this President’s Day, it will be very warm and windy.

Fire danger is critical Monday afternoon, while scattered showers and storms develop in the evening into Monday night.

Chances go up in the OKC metro from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Hail up to quarter-size and 60 mph winds will be the main threats.

There is a very low tornado threat in the southern portions of Oklahoma.

On Tuesday morning, arctic air surges in!

There will be a chance for some light freezing drizzle for a while and this could cause a few slick bridges Tuesday morning.

Our next round of precipitation arrives Wednesday.

A winter storm is expected to be underway Wednesday into Thursday.

Heavy, freezing rain and sleet is possible.

Light snow is possible as the system winds down.

Roads will be slick and hazardous Wednesday and Thursday.

These totals and zones will still shift some, so stay tuned over the coming days.

Trackers will be out bringing you updates through the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTUkm_0eKhEzSz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6uX2_0eKhEzSz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2ZI1_0eKhEzSz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQx9Y_0eKhEzSz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAg0T_0eKhEzSz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHm9D_0eKhEzSz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZuDC_0eKhEzSz00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Freezing Rain#Precipitation#Tornado#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy