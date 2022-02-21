Wine Can Add Fun to a Night In with Friends

Sonoita Vineyards is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. What's better than chocolate and wine for Valentine's day, Senoita Vineyards offers a great weekend experience for you and your loved one this Valentines Day. For more information and a great time this Valentine's Day visit: https://www.sonoitavineyards.com/
The February Wine & Cheese Night is quickly approaching at Blue Rock Bar & Grill. Blue Rock Bar & Grill is located at 4021 Bobhalla Dr. near Great Shots and the Sanford Pentagon. Mark your calendar for Thursday, February 24th. The sampling begins at 7 pm. The evening will feature...
MILWAUKEE - Many families pass the time of the cold, dark months of winter by having family game night. If you need a few more ideas to incorporate into your night of fun, check out these ideas from toy expert Erika Cardamone with PlayOnWords.com. Happy Birthday to You! Game by...
A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
"The marital bed is a window into our deepest vulnerabilities and how we look to our relationships to make us feel safe during threatening times," says Dr. Wendy Troxel, a Clinical Psychologist specializing in sleep. She's spent her career studying the coupled nature of sleep, and is also the author...
How often do you let your loved ones know you love them? How often do you verbalize it?. Some people have no problem telling people they love that they love them. Friends, family, romantic partners—everyone gets an "I love you!" on the regular. Others have a much harder time saying the words, even when they feel them. Perhaps they didn't grow up hearing love being spoken out loud much or at all. Maybe they've been hurt by those who were supposed to love them, so the word feels complicated.
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I realized that I was becoming heavily entrenched in a relationship with a married man, I created certain ideas in my head about how being with a married person could be and how it could actually be a positive choice.
Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
What makes people happy? The truth is that people can spend their entire lives trying to find the answer to that question. Furthermore, many attempt to buy their happiness with material possessions, as well as seeking out other elusive things to try to make them happy. However, what actually makes most people happiest in life has nothing to do with money, things, or even personal circumstances. Instead, true happiness comes from within you — regardless of how much or how little you have in terms of wealth and material possessions. In short, here are the unofficial rules to a happy life.
When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
Can't nap, slam some coffee, or hit the gym? Try these less well-known alternatives. Thanks to our circadian rhythms, most people are at their sleepiest not only from 2 to 4 in the morning, but also from 2 to 4 in the afternoon. And that's even before you add colicky babies, late-night emails, and Netflix binges into the mix. No wonder so many of us struggle to get much of anything done after lunch.
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A memorable afternoon for those with special needs. The annual night to shine event in Columbus took place earlier Friday afternoon. Instead of holding a prom, the event's theme this year was a "Parade of Fun." Attendees had the opportunity to play games, enjoy delicious food, and...
As British royal watchers will know, Queen Elizabeth II has just marked her Platinum Jubilee: On February 6, she became the first British monarch to serve 70 years on the throne. Obviously, that’s a milestone worthy of major celebration — and big festivities, including parades and a prize-winning pudding, are...
Bingo is a fun game to play and it's even better when it's for a great cause. Coming up in March it's the first Bingo Night hosted by For the Sake of One. It will all get started Friday, March 11 at 6:30 PM at Silver Star Smokehouse in Texarkana. Enjoy free appetizers and tea. If you want more all the other food and drinks at Silver Star Smokehouse will be available for purchase.
Dreams can be rich, emotional, and empowering. Memories of dreams can increase with helpful tips. The American Psychological Association defines dream as “a physiologically and psychologically conscious state that occurs during sleep and is often characterized by a rich array of endogenous sensory, motor, emotional, and other experiences.”. Dreams...
Whether you are a Chardonnay connoisseur, a Grillo guru, or Blanco buff, this Wine Awesomeness Day or Night Winter Whites 3-Pack is just the thing for you. This box will bring perfumed scents to your nose and rich, full, and round tastes to your palate — the perfect accompaniment to warm your winter.
Comments / 0