It is hard for most travelers to think of Uganda and not think of the political turmoil of its most recent election, but also, its prized national parks, the mango and banana trees skirting its roads, and its long-held reputation of being home to half of the world’s endangered mountain gorillas. In the central-southern part of Uganda, however, lies the bustling capital of Kampala, with locals partying until morning at venues open as long as customers are present, and food vendors serving at all hours of the night.

RETAIL ・ 11 HOURS AGO