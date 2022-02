There are no easy games in SEC play in 2022, and on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN in Lexington, LSU Basketball will play one of its hardest of the season. The Tigers are coming off a tough, unexpected loss on the road against South Carolina. They’ll have to quickly regroup to stand a chance against one of the top teams in the country.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO