Boston College women's basketball is teetering on the precipice of a special season as they prepare for the final two games of play. Head coach Joanna Bernabei McNamee's squad is battling for the program's first NCAA tournament spot since 2006. They have been up and down of late, losing three out of their last five, but playing well against NC State who just clinched the ACC regular season title.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO