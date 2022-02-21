ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Using ethylene glycol to overcome issues in batteries that use zinc instead of lithium-ion

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in China has found a way to make batteries using zinc instead of lithium ions but without the issues traditionally associated with zinc. In their paper published in the journal Nature Sustainability, the group describes the batteries and their performance. Florencio Santos and...

Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
InsideHook

What Do We Do With Old Electric Vehicle Batteries?

Is driving an electric vehicle better for the environment than driving a gasoline-powered one? Definitely. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some unexpected questions about the effect that electric vehicles can have on the environment, especially with sales of EVs growing around the world. A new article...
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
scitechdaily.com

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide and their overseas partners have taken a key step in making quantum batteries a reality. They have successfully proved the concept of superabsorption, a crucial idea underpinning quantum batteries. “Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time...
The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
MedicalXpress

Reusable plastic bottles shown to release hundreds of chemicals

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have found several hundred different chemical substances in tap water stored in reusable plastic bottles. Several of these substances are potentially harmful to human health. There is a need for better regulation and manufacturing standards for manufacturers, according to the chemists behind the study.
torquenews.com

Hydrogen Tech Unable To Compete Against Battery-Powered Electric Trucks: Tesla Semi To Rule

According to a study published by the prestigious journal Nature, the rapid advances in the field of batteries and fast charging could cause the hydrogen fuel cell to fall behind not only in the passenger car sector, but also in areas such as heavy-duty transportation, where up until now it seemed – and many claimed – that they would be better than BEV trucks, like the Tesla Semi.
Interesting Engineering

A new concentrated solar power system could cut energy costs to 5 cents per kWh

Concentrated solar power (CPS) has the potential to lower the cost of renewable energy and provide highly available dispatchable energy at any time of the day. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the Department of Energy (DoE) are both working on the next generation of CPS facilities as part of the DoE's plans to reach an energy cost goal of 5 cents per kWh, a press statement reveals.
technologynetworks.com

Breakthrough for Conversion of CO2 to Fuel Using Solar Energy

A research team led by Lund University in Sweden has shown how solar power can convert carbon dioxide into fuel, by using advanced materials and ultra-fast laser spectroscopy. The breakthrough could be an important piece of the puzzle in reducing the levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in the future. The study is published in Nature Communications.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries: By Type (cathode binders and anode binders), Application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and Geography

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Binder Market Share for Lithium-Ion Batteries is expected to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 24%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Segmentation by Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope) In-Scope:. Cathode binders:. The binder market...
Ars Technica

Ford, Volvo, and Redwood Materials start recycling EV batteries

What happens to an electric vehicle's big slab of batteries once it no longer holds a sufficient charge? On Thursday, Redwood Materials moved that conversation forward with an announcement that it has started its EV battery recycling program, with Ford and Volvo as partners. US law requires an EV's traction...
TechCrunch

Hydrogen production without CO2 is getting a boost with new tech from Verdagy

It turns out that the most common way (more than 90% of hydrogen made in the U.S.) of producing industrial amounts of hydrogen is steam-methane reforming (SMR). In other words: You take methane gas (CH4), and you chuck a load of steam (H2O) at it under high pressure. The chemistry gods do their thing, and you get a bunch of hydrogen (yay!) and a load of CO2. If you’ve been reading about climate change, you might recall that CO2 is something we’re trying to avoid. As you’re cruising your saucy Toyota Mirai, Honda Clarity or Hyundai Nexo into the sunset with a drizzle of water toppling out of the tail pipe, without a trace of CO2 in sight, it’s easy to feel smug. There’s a snag: Unless you know where the hydrogen came from, it’s possible that instead of being thrown out of the tail-pipe of your car, it was instead produced at a big factory somewhere. Whoops. Of course, there’s a chance they capture and repurpose the CO2 at the source, but wouldn’t it be delightful if we didn’t produce it in the first place? Funny you should mention that.
Vice

The Largest Lithium-Ion Battery in the World Keeps Melting

The largest lithium-ion battery in the world experienced a meltdown over the weekend, its second in five months. An energy storage facility owned by Vistra Energy in Moss Landing, California, triggered fire alarms on the evening of Feb. 13. Four fire trucks responded to the event and found around ten battery packs in the facility melted entirely, according to local broadcaster KSBW.
Florida Star

New CO2 Scrubber Can Capture 99 Percent Of Carbon Dioxide From Air

New carbon-scrubbing technology promises to make fuel-cell vehicles efficient and environmentally friendly, and could even be used for air filtration in submarines and spacecraft. Researchers at the University of Delaware have found a hyperefficient method of removing 99 percent of carbon dioxide from air using a new hydrogen-powered electrochemical system....
