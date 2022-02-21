ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Urgent dollar store recall issued after 1,100 dead rodents were found

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago

Family Dollar announced a massive recall involving all sorts of products sold at its stores in six states. The recall follows a consumer complaint that triggered an FDA investigation of a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, in January 2022. The agency discovered a massive rat infestation at the facility, recovering more than 1,100 dead rodents after fumigating the warehouse. Moreover, a review of company records showed the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between March 29th and September 17th, 2021.

Rodent contamination can lead to Salmonella and other infections in humans from products that the animals might have touched. That’s why Family Dollar issued a recall for a wide variety of products sold at its stores in six states.

Family Dollar recall

The company announced the recall on February 18th. Additionally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a public health alert on the same day. The FDA announcement provides more information about the Family Dollar recall, including the results of the January 2022 investigation.

The company says the recall concerns products that were stored and shipped to 404 stores from the Family Dollar Distribution Center 202 in West Memphis from January 1st, 2021, through the present day. The list of 404 affected stores is available as an attachment in the company’s press release.

Also, the FDA alert specifies the states where products from Distribution Center 202 were sold. Family Dollar store shoppers in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee absolutely must read through the details of this recall.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D., said in a statement. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”

The recalled Family Dollar products

Family Dollar mentioned the product categories that are part of the recall, and you should pay close attention. The list includes “all: (i) drugs; (ii) medical devices; (iii) cosmetics; (iv) dietary supplements; and (v) human and animal (pet) food products.”

However, “the recall does not apply to products shipped directly to the stores by the distributor or manufacturer, such as all frozen and refrigerated items,” the company said.

Additionally, the FDA provides more details on the type of Family Dollar products that are part of the recall:

  • human foods (including dietary supplements (vitamin, herbal and mineral supplements))
  • cosmetics (skincare products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes)
  • animal foods (kibble, pet treats, wild bird seed)
  • medical devices (feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, nasal care products)
  • over-the-counter (OTC) medications (pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids, other medications for both adults and children)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYKEw_0eKhDo2R00
Shopping cart view in a supermarket aisle and shelves. Image source: Ruslan Gilmanshin/Adobe

Salmonella infection

Salmonella is an infectious disease that might occur from contact with products touched by rodents. But Family Dollar says in the announcement that it has not received any reports of illness to date.

Of course, the risk of salmonellosis is still present, as customers likely have plenty of contaminated products from the Family Dollar recall. The bacteria can cause life-threatening illnesses in some groups of people, including infants, young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, people suffering from other medical conditions, and people with weakened immune systems.

Also, the company explains that healthy people might experience fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Additionally, in rare circumstances, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and lead to severe illness, including arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

What you should do

Family Dollar instructs customers to return the affected products to stores, even without receipts.

Furthermore, the FDA says in the recall alert that shoppers should not use products and contact Family Dollar about the products in the recall:

The agency is also advising that all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements, regardless of packaging, be discarded. Food in non-permeable packaging (such as undamaged glass or all-metal cans) may be suitable for use if thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Consumers should wash their hands immediately after handling any products from the affected Family Dollar stores.

People who have health concerns after buying and using products from Family Dollar should consider contacting a doctor.

If you shop there, you should read through the official Food Dollar recall press releases (FDA and Business Wire). Also, check the full FDA alert. You’ll find contact information for the company and the agency in the announcements.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
WTAJ

Deodorants recalled over cancer-causing chemical

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTAJ) — Brands of aerosol deodorant/antiperspirant are being recalled due to a chemical that’s considered a carcinogen. Brut and Sure have issued the voluntary recall and alerted the FDA. There are 5 different products with expiration dates on or before August 2023. The company said there’s a presence of benzene, a known carcinogen. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Alabama State
City
West Memphis, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Family Dollar#Bacteria#Rodents#Families#Regulatory#Pharm#D
WZDX

What Family Dollar stores are affected by FDA warning.

ALABAMA, USA — Certain items sold at Family Dollar stores across six states could be contaminated by unsanitary conditions found at an Arkansas Family Dollar distribution center. FDA officials warned after an inspection found a rodent infestation and other issues that could have affected the products. Among the products...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
The Independent

Video reveals rat-infested Family Dollar warehouse as FDA issues warning

A shocking video shows the extent of a rodent infestation at a West Memphis, Arkansas distribution facility of Family Dollar, as the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about the safety of products from the chain in six states. More than 1,000 dead rodents were recovered after an inspection of the distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas.“Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
marketplace.org

Want a free N95 mask? Here’s a list of companies distributing them

Nationwide grocery retailers, including Kroger and Albertsons, have started distributing free N95 masks to the public provided by the federal government. The Biden administration is planning to make a total of 400 million free N95 masks available, drawing them from the national strategic stockpile. Many companies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership are participating.
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Globe

Two powerful drugs now adding to US overdose crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerging reports show that two little-known drugs are making lethal new contributions to America’s drug overdose crisis. Para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene are being seen more often by medical examiners looking into overdose deaths, according to a government report published Thursday. They often are taken with — or mixed with — illicit fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Frozen Food Company Recalls 4,000 Pounds of Product

If you're planning on having chicken pot pie this week, you may want to do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Great American Cobbler LLC. Has issued a voluntary recall of more than 4,000 pounds of chicken pot pie products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a recall announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) published on Friday, Feb. 11.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

BGR.com

303K+
Followers
7K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy