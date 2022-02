Some warehouse management software (WMS) vendors use the big selling point of never having to upgrade your WMS again because you use their system. To think 20 years later that the use of cloud technologies to make upgrades seamless is just now becoming prevalent in any industry is astounding. When was the last time you had to upgrade Facebook, Amazon or Netflix? The answer is you don’t -- it just happens without you caring, and that’s been the case for a long time for most modern software systems.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO