Brawn: F1 teams not working to 'purposefully damage' aero wake

By Michael Delaney
f1i.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF1 chief Ross Brawn doesn't believe any F1 team has worked on an aerodynamic design that purposefully disrupts the wake of their car to hinder a rival machine's ability to follow closely or overtake. The all-new technical regulations implemented this year by F1 are based on a radical approach...

