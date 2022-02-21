ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

SAGE psychologist accuses No10 of 'abdicating responsibility for looking after the public' because of its 'irresponsible' decision to live with Covid

By Luke Andrews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzCcL_0eKhBKy100
Professor Robert West, a psychologist, accused ministers of 'abdicating' their responsibility for looking after the public

No10 is 'abdicating' its responsibility for looking after the public by dropping the final Covid rules, a Government adviser claimed today — barely hours before the plans were set to be revealed.

Professor Robert West, a psychologist and member of a SAGE sub-committee who also criticised lifting restrictions last summer, said plans to live with Covid like the flu were 'irresponsible'.

He argued the move meant that Boris Johnson and senior ministers would 'accept' between 20,000 and 80,000 virus deaths every year.

For comparison, flu kills in the region of 20,000 people in a bad winter.

Professor West, from University College London, said there are a 'large number of deaths' from heart disease and cancer but we don't just say: 'Well, we've got to live with it.'

'We do an awful lot with heart disease and cancer and other forms of deaths to try to prevent them and to treat them,' the SPI-B panelist added. 'So it seems a little odd really to be saying "Well, Covid, we're going to treat that differently. We're not going to try and prevent it".'

Mr Johnson will go ahead with his grand 'Living With Covid' set-piece today, after Cabinet finally signed the plan off after hours of last-ditch haggling over testing.

Ministers have given the green light to the strategy at the second time of asking — after they had to be sent away from Downing Street this morning because details had not been thrashed out.

Mr Johnson is now expected to make a Commons statement at around 4.30pm laying out the blueprint, and a timetable for scrapping 'free' tests which have been costing the taxpayer around £2billion a month. He will then hold a press conference at 7pm.

Some scientists gave a luke-warm welcome to the plan today — which should see self-isolation laws axed from Thursday — saying there is no 'right or wrong' time to end them.

But Labour, the unions and experts argue it is simply too early to consider scrapping Covid curbs, and that the plan is to distract from lockdown parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVMVs_0eKhBKy100
Pictured above is Sir Chris Whitty (right) and Sir Patrick Vallance (left). They will join the Prime Minister this evening for a press conference when he scraps the remaining Covid rules
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Udjs_0eKhBKy100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRl0Q_0eKhBKy100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005RrY_0eKhBKy100

Entire country probably WON'T need Covid booster jab every winter, expert says

Not every Briton will need to get a Covid booster vaccine every winter, one of the country's top experts claimed today.

Oxford University's Sir Andrew Pollard — who advises No10 on the jab roll out — said the current 'wall of immunity' will keep the virus at bay for most Britons.

But he admitted it was 'reasonable to think' that the most vulnerable members of society would likely be offered top-up doses in the future.

His comments echo other scientists, who say annual Covid jabs will likely be offered to all those that get a flu shot every year. This includes the over-50s, care home residents, health workers, pregnant women, and the immunocompromised.

Sir Andrew, who is part of the team behind the AstraZeneca jab, also gave a luke-warm reception to plans to dump the last Covid measures, saying there was no 'right or wrong' time to relax the final rules.

Over-75s and the most vulnerable in Britain are expected to be offered a fourth jab within weeks. It has been six months since many received their last jab in late 2021.

Scientists say the top-up doses may be needed because of concerns over how long immunity from the jabs lasts.

Israel has offered fourth jabs to its over-60s and health workers since early January, and expanded the roll out to all adults later that month.

But some academics say the US, the UK and other major economies could be on the brink of over-vaccinating people in the fight against Covid.

Under the plans, contact tracing will also be wound down, and Covid testing for pupils twice a week will also be dropped, according to The Guardian.

Railing against the move, Professor West accused the Government of abdicating 'its own responsibility for looking after its population'.

He said: 'It looks as though what the Government has said is that it accepts that the country is going to have to live with somewhere between 20,000 and 80,000 Covid deaths a year and isn't really going to do anything about it.

'Now, that seems to me to be irresponsible.'

England recorded fewer than 70,000 coronavirus deaths during 2020, a time before life-saving vaccines were available — below Professor West's highest estimate.

The country has also suffered fewer than 15,000 fatalities since the Omicron wave took off.

The UK is also currently registering about 144 Covid deaths a day, well below the 400 a day average at the peak of the last bad flu season in 2017/18.

And the virus was only the fourth leading cause of death in England and Wales at the end of 2021, behind dementia, heart disease and respiratory problems.

It has not been the leading cause of death since February 2021, at the tail-end of the Alpha wave before vaccines were widely administered.

Professor West has previously slammed Government plans, accusing ministers of trying to get as many people infected as possible last year and saying the public were not tired of Covid rules two weeks before measures were eased.

Some scientists supported Mr Johnson's plans today, with Sir Andrew Pollard, a top expert at Oxford University, giving them a luke-warm reception and saying there was no 'right or wrong' time to end restrictions.

He said it was 'enormously difficult' to decide when to end the final measures.

'There isn't a right or wrong answer to this because we don't have a measure that helps us get there,' he said.

Sir Andrew noted that although the measures had benefits, including breaking chains of transmission and limiting hospital admissions, there were also hidden harms.

'(The harms) include things, just from a health perspective, like the the impact on hospitals of having staff self-isolating, the inability to perform operations, there will be surgery cancelled today that may be critical for people because of staff who are off work during that period; the impact on education, on the workplace and the economy,' he said.

'The impacts on the economy and mental health will have longer-term consequences.

'So if we could find a measure that brings all of that together, we could work out the exact right moment (for lifting restrictions).'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjdwX_0eKhBKy100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ic4pM_0eKhBKy100
Britain is also now considering plans to roll out fourth doses to the over-75s. Above is a man getting his fourth dose in Israel, which has been rolling out the extra jabs since January

Former SAGE adviser Professor Robert Dingwall has also backed the move, saying the change is 'not a cliff-edge'.

'Large numbers of people are not going to start changing their behaviour overnight – but behaviour will gradually shift, as it did last year,' he said.

He also suggested the remaining restrictions were already only having a marginal impact because of the lack of enforcement.

Other scientists called for the final relaxation to be slowed down, however, warning it risked accelerating the spread of the virus.

Dr Simon Clarke, from Reading University, said: 'This is not a move motivated by data, despite what ministers will doubtless say; they have never outlined what the national Covid picture would need to look like for this to happen.

'It seems to be a Government pantomime geared towards persuading people that it's all over and I expect that in the coming days it will be linked to helping the NHS get back on its feet.

'However, allowing infections to run riot in the community and be transferred into hospitals, which they will probably end up being unfairly blamed for again, will just cause more problems in vulnerable patients.'

Referring to 'Partygate' probes, Labour's health spokesman Wes Streeting said: 'Boris Johnson is declaring victory before the war is over, in an attempt to distract from the police knocking at his door.

'The Government should publish the evidence behind this decision, so the public can have faith it is being made in the national interest.'

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Richard Morris: Covid diplomat took his own life, inquest finds

A diplomat who vanished while working for the government's Covid taskforce took his own life, an inquest has found. The body of Richard Morris was discovered in a forest near to his home in Bentley, Hampshire, in August 2020. The 52-year-old former ambassador to Nepal was last seen running in...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-attorney general urges Tories to dump PM as Major says MPs may have to rebel

Tory MPs should remove Boris Johnson from office sooner rather than later, according to a former Conservative attorney-general.Dominic Grieve hit out at the MPs’ “error of judgment” in allowing the prime minister to stay in post, adding: “I think as a matter of propriety and ethics, tolerating a prime minister who misbehaves in this fashion, including the lies that are associated with the misbehaviour, as well as the misbehaviour itself, is really rather chilling.”He warned the party was risking “catastrophic” consequences, including “complete electoral meltdown”Just hours earlier, former Tory prime minister John Major said Conservative MPs may have...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: ‘If Johnson broke the law he must resign’

Top story: ‘Humble address’ motion demands Sue Gray findings. Hello – great that you could join me, Warren Murray, for today’s briefing. A new attempt will be made to force publication of the full Sue Gray report on whether No 10 parties broke Covid laws. If passed, the “humble address” motion tabled in the House of Commons by the Lib Dems would compel ministers to release the documents within two days of the Met concluding its investigation. A vote could take place next week, with Tory MPs urged to give their support.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson says scrapping Covid isolation requirements is ‘moment of pride’

Boris Johnson has said scrapping requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid is a “moment of pride” as he prepares to remove restrictions that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.The prime minister’s cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for people to mix with other members of the public, such as getting on a crowded train, while having the virus for the first time since the start of the pandemic. MPs will be updated on the decision in the House of Commons in the afternoon,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sage#Economy#England And Wales#Public Health England#University College London#Spi#Cabinet#Commons#Labour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nationalgeographic.com

A ‘stealth’ Omicron subvariant is now spreading, worrying experts

Cases of the Omicron variant are on the decline in U.S. and worldwide—but a different version of Omicron is now gaining traction. This so-called stealth variant, officially known as BA.2, is armed with even higher transmission potential, and possibly a greater ability to evade the immune response, than the original Omicron, leading experts to fear it could further prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Shoot terrorists first and ask questions later,’ says Labour’s Angela Rayner

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said Britain’s terror police should “shoot first” and “ask questions second”, as the party sets out its credentials on law and order.The senior figure distanced herself from Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to criminal justice issues, saying she was on a “different page” to the former Labour leader.“On things like law and order I am quite hardline. I am like, shoot your terrorists and ask questions second,” Ms Rayner told Matt Forde’s Political Party podcast.Apparently taken aback by the audience reaction at the live event, the Labour deputy added: “Sorry – is that the most...
U.K.
BBC

Council turns to social media to catch fly-tippers

Fly-tippers in Telford will be targeted on social media under new plans by the local authority. Telford and Wrekin Council said since 2019, more than 11,000 "environmental crimes" had been recorded, costing it about £630,000 to clear up. It will be publishing more CCTV footage online in a bid...
CELL PHONES
Upworthy

In a first, domestic abuser convicted and jailed after being sprayed with SmartWater forensic spray

In a first, a man in the United Kingdom has been convicted and jailed for domestic abuse after being sprayed with a forensic liquid normally designed to catch burglars and thieves. According to BBC, police forces in the UK decided to use SmartWater technology in domestic abuse cases in the hope of keeping women safe. The solution, which shows up under ultraviolet light, reportedly stays on the skin for up to six weeks and for much longer on clothing. It categorically links the perpetrator to the specific batch of water that was sprayed as "every SmartTag handheld identification spray carries a unique forensic code."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy