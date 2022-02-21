ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Rare alignment of Mars, Venus, and the Moon occurs THIS week – how to see it

By Jona Jaupi
 2 days ago

STARGAZERS will enjoy an astronomical rarity this week as the Moon aligns with Venus and Mars.

All three celestial bodies will be on display on February 27, according to Space.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJcE_0eKhBCuD00
On February 27, the moon will align with Mars and Venus in a rare astronomical occurrence

The trio can be found in the constellation Sagittarius, which is located in the Southern celestial hemisphere.

If astronomy lovers hope to see the dazzling display, they will need to get up at least an hour before sunrise (6:34 am EST), as that's when the planets will most visible.

The Moon, specifically, will be 14 percent lit in a waning crescent as it's joined by the full set of Earth's closest neighboring planets.

Venus will be able about 4 degrees away from Mars, which will be around 3.5 degrees above the Moon.

Experts also suggest waiting about 30 minutes after dawn as some lucky skywatchers might get to see Saturn and Mercury become visible to the lower-left of the trio.

Of the two planets aligning with the moon this Saturday, Venus will be the brightest.

In February, especially, Venus is at its brightest as its crescent thickens from 16 percent sunlit to 38 percent.

Mars, which rises about 90 minutes before the sun in February, will likely appear as a tiny speck of light.

Experts suggest people use binoculars to help them spot the red planet more easily.

If anyone has trouble locating the trio, they are advised to look towards the southeast horizon and identify the moon first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2Fle_0eKhBCuD00
The moon will be in a waning crescent on the morning of February 27 Credit: Getty

