Walmart Has a Plan to Take Down Amazon, Target

Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stand as Godzilla and King Kong of retail with Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report sort standing off to the side as a meaningful player, but not a true contender for the throne. It's a...

www.miamiherald.com

BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Here’s Why Walmart Is Rolling Back Prices for More Products

Despite current inflation concerns in the U.S., here is why retailer Walmart is anticipating more ‘rollbacks’ on various items in its stores. According to CNN, Walmart had more products on rollbacks last quarter compared to the previous quarter. The company is planning to add rollbacks to highlight “value prices” for its customers. The company’s CEO, Doug McMillion revealed in a post-earnings conference call with analysts more details about the decision. “We use rollbacks to communicate not only the reality of prices are coming down at some places, but the emotion or perception we want customers to have about us.”
BUSINESS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Walmart’s Sam’s Club Has a Bold Way to Take Members from Costco

Walmart's (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. ReportSam's Club sits in the shadow of its more successful rival, Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report. Both companies follow the same business model. They sell memberships to their warehouses and, in exchange, offer their members limited-frills shopping at very low prices.
FORT WORTH, TX
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Move to Challenge Home Depot and Lowe's

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report has teamed up with Angi (ANGI) - Get Angi Inc Class A Report to offer easy access to a list of professional service people who can help out with nearly any household project you can likely name, from mounting a television to getting your plumbing looked at.
RETAIL
Forbes

Are You Ready For The Coming Consumer Price Protests? Walmart Is.

In parts of Eastern Europe this year, rising prices, particularly on food and utilities, have prompted large scale demonstrations, with police controlling crowds with tear gas and stun grenades. Meanwhile, in the West, price protests have been far more muted. There has been a “benign reaction” to increases as Andre Schulten, CFO at P&G said in a January earnings call, which was reported in Forbes. In the same article, Church & Dwight CMO Barry Bruno commented that “pricing is a muscle we’re going to continue building as we expect a prolonged inflationary environment.” The bet is that consumers will continue to accept the hikes, after being schooled through Covid in “supply chain issues” and labor shortages.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Walmart joins Amazon in changing Covid-19 policies

Fully vaccinated Walmart employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work unless a state or local rule requires it, the retailer told associates in a Feb. 11 memo. The company also said it will eliminate daily health screenings for employees effective Feb. 28, except where mandated, in California, New York and Virginia. On March 31, the retailer will end its Covid-19 emergency leave policy, which had offered paid leave for pandemic-related absences in addition to regular paid time off.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
Washington Post

Walmart Has a Cart Full of Reasons to Love Inflation

Walmart Inc. is defying fears that rising prices will derail the consumer recovery. On Thursday, the world’s biggest retailer announced better-than-expected quarterly profit and delivered an upbeat outlook for U.S. same-store sales this fiscal year. The shares rose as much as 3% in pre-market trading. It’s good news, but...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

How to Get Amazon Prime Cheaper for One More Year (if You're Quick)

Amazon is raising the price of Prime in the US, from $119 to $139. However, you don't have to pay the higher charges. As reported by KnowTechie, there's a hack available to American Prime subscribers that helps them avoid the price increase. But you need to move fast to take advantage of it. Here's how.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Walmart Wants to Take Ad Dollars from Amazon, Facebook, Google

Online advertising has been incredibly lucrative for Facebook, Google, and perhaps surprisingly Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. Meta's (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report Facebook alone took in nearly $115 billion in advertising last year and $84,169 billion in 2020. Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet...
RETAIL
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

