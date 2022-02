There will be a new state champion in 4A girls basketball. The day started with three Region 11 teams in the semifinals, but just one emerged to play for a state title on the campus of Dixie State University. Ridgeline outlasted Green Canyon in the first semifinal of the 4A 2022 UHSAA/Mountain America Girls Basketball State Championships Tuesday afternoon, 53-41. In the second semifinal, defending champion Sky View fell to Desert Hills, 55-43.

