10 foods you never knew you could cook in an air fryer – and it’s going to change your cooking game forever

By Kenley Stevenson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLMXm_0eKh3xcr00

YOUR air fryer can do much more than just cooking chicken and fries.

With some creativity, there are 10 foods you can make in your air fryer that you probably haven't thought to try – until now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1pUI_0eKh3xcr00
Did you know you can make these 10 unusual foods in your air fryer?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTMdz_0eKh3xcr00
Burgers can quickly be made in the air fryer if you don't have access to a grill Credit: Alamy

BURGERS

You no longer need a grill to make delicious burgers, according to an air fryer burger recipe.

Simply throw them in the fryer and cook for six minutes at 360 degrees, then flip them and cook for an additional three to five minutes depending on thickness.

For cheeseburgers, slap on a slice of your favorite cheese and cook for an additional minute.

CROUTONS

Let's face it, salads just taste better with crunchy croutons on top, especially when they're freshly made.

Cut up a piece of bread into squares and toss them in the air fryer at 390 degrees for five to seven minutes or until fully toasted.

CUPCAKES

To make fluffy cupcakes in your air fryer, all you have to do is follow the instructions on the package.

Then, rather than throwing the batter in a muffin tin, use silicone cups to hold the mix.

Cook for 11 minutes at 350 degrees, or until your toothpick tester is clear of batter.

HARD-BOILED EGGS

Who would've thought you could make hard-boiled eggs in the air fryer?

Cook eggs at 270 degrees for 15 minutes, and immediately throw them in ice water after so they'll be easy to peel when ready to use.

PIZZA

Turn your kitchen into an at-home pizzeria by using your air fryer to make fresh, air-fried pies.

All you have to do is lay the rolled-out dough on the air-fryer rack, then add your choice of sauce and toppings.

Cook at 375 for seven minutes for a crispy pizza crust.

MEXICAN STREET CORN

Win your party guests over and make Mexican street corn in a breeze.

Top your corn on the cobs with preferred spices and cheese and then cook at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, flipping a couple of times to ensure even cooking.

POPCORN

Movie night is even better with freshly-popped air fryer popcorn.

Line the air fryer basket with tin foil that creates a bowl shape and fill with popcorn kernels and 1/4 tablespoon of oil.

Cook for just five minutes at 400 degrees.

After the timer goes off, remove the popped pieces and return the unpopped kernels back into the fryer basket for an additional three minutes.

GRILLED CHEESE

Quickly satisfy your savory cravings by whipping up a grilled cheese in the air fryer.

Build your sandwich with preferred bread and cheese, then butter both slices of bread.

Stick on the rack and cook at 370 degrees for four minutes, then flip and cook for another four until you reach your desired toast.

DONUTS

Create your donut dough by following a donut recipe.

Cooking only two donuts at a time, cook at 375 degrees for six minutes or until golden, then leave on a drying rack to cool off.

Don't forget to top off your air-fried donuts with your favorite icing and sprinkles.

APPLE PIE

After following your favorite apple pie recipe, place the pie on the air fryer rack.

For the perfect pie, cook at 320 degrees for 18-23 minutes, or until golden brown.

Make your apple treat a fan favorite by topping it with brown sugar and cinnamon.

After creating your new favorite air fryer recipes, one woman showed how to easily clean your air fryer by using just a dishwasher pod.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJZ7s_0eKh3xcr00
Surprisingly, hard-boiled eggs can easily be made in the air fryer Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ew6CK_0eKh3xcr00
Make the most of your movie nights by air frying popcorn Credit: Getty

