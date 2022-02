The Edmonton Oilers have been successful under new coach Jay Woodcroft with a 5-1 record, but unfortunately, on Feb. 21, their weaknesses were exposed once again against the Minnesota Wild. The team as a whole looked tired in its second game in as many nights. Defencemen made bad decisions in the 7-3 loss, and goaltender Mike Smith let in three goals on seven shots. An upgrade in net is apparent, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli mentioned that Kailer Yamamoto could be available in a trade to acquire a new goaltender.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO