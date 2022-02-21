John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Celebrates Dad On His 68th Birthday With Throwback Photo

John Travolta’s daughter, Ella Bleu, has commemorated her father’s 68th birthday with a sweet tribute post online. She shared a photo to her Instagram account featuring a young Ella and her famous father sitting in the grass under a tree.

“Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness. I love you with all my heart, Daddy,” she writes in the caption.”

Ella Bleu Travolta honors her famous dad John Travolta on his 68th birthday

Travolta later popped onto social media to thank his fans and followers for all the love on his birthday. “Before the night is over, I just want to just — oh gosh, okay — I just wanted to thank you for loving me and caring and wishing me a happy birthday,” he said, clearly flustered and happy from all of the support. “I really appreciate it.”

The last couple of years has been rough for both Travolta and his daughter as they struggle with the loss of Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 after a private battle with breast cancer. Together, the parents also share sons Ben, 11, and Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16. As Ella grows older, she and her father have been bonding over their love of music.

Back in November, Ella revealed that she had new music on the way and teased part of the project she was working on. “I’m so very proud of you Ella, its [sic] amazing! Your thrilled Dad! ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote in the comments section, supporting his daughter.

Just last month, she finally launched her music career, releasing her single called “Dizzy,” which was part of the teaser she had released on Instagram a few months earlier. Listen to the full song below!