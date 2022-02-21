Denver Weather: Arctic Cold Front Arrives, Expect Bitter Cold And Occasional Snow For Days

DENVER (CBS4) – An arctic cold that arrived Monday afternoon will keep the Denver metro area in the deep freeze through Friday. Occasional light snow showers are also expected.

It will be dramatic change compared to the weekend when Denver reached 59 degrees on Saturday and 63 on Sunday. With temperatures dropping into the single digits Monday night, it means the city will drop about 60 degrees in about 36 hours.

Although the cold air will be firmly in place by Monday evening, accumulating snow for lower elevations outside of the mountains and foothills will likely wait until later. In fact, Denver and most of the Front Range may not get much snow until after 5pm. Once it does snow Monday night, accumulation should be minor with no more than 1-2 inches of snow by daybreak Tuesday. Then another 1-2 inches of snow will be possible on Tuesday and again Wednesday. Total snowfall for most areas around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will from Monday night through Wednesday night should be 3-7 inches.

Higher amounts will certainly be found in the foothills and mountains. Locations between 6,000 and 9,000 feet in Jefferson, Boulder, and Fort Collins Counties including Conifer, Evergreen, Nederland, and Estes Park should get a total of 6 to 12 inches of snow Monday through Wednesday night while the higher amounts could get more than foot during the same period.

Because of the combination of frigid temperatures and occasional snow, the CBS4 Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for Monday and Tuesday.

The heaviest snow will be over the mountains farther west including the Steamboat Springs, Aspen, Vail, and Crested Butte areas as well as the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. All of these areas are under a Winter Storm Warning through 11 a.m. Tuesday for 1-2 feet of snow. Isolated amounts up to 3-4 feet are possible and additional will fall later Tuesday and through the rest of the week.

Although I-70 east of Vail Pass is not under the warning, there will still be 3-6 inches of snow through Tuesday afternoon. And again, additional snow will fall through the end of the week.

For the Denver and the Front Range, the bitterly cold temperatures will likely bring more significant impacts than the snow.

Tuesday morning will be frigid statewide with single digits above and below zero for at least half of Colorado.

It will be so cold in the northeast region that the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from midnight Monday through through 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Wind chills could drop as low as -25 in areas like Limon, Burlington, Julesburg, Sterling, and Fort Morgan.

One the temperature drops below freezing in the metro area Monday afternoon, it won’t be above freezing again until Saturday afternoon – likely about 120 hours below freezing which is unusually long in the Mile High City. Usually a polar plunge doesn’t last longer than 2-3 days.