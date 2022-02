UNDATED (WKRC) — Three major recalls have been issued on items with risks ranging from Salmonella to Listeria. HQ Fine Foods has issued a recall on 17 types of sandwiches and burgers due to a Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Some of the items included on the recall have "best before" dates running through February 22. The company has also issued recalls on sandwiches and burgers from Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. and Quality fast food brands. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) conducted the test that revealed the contamination, according to FoodSafetyNews.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO