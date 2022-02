Dana Brooke is once again your new WWE 24/7 Champion. Last week’s RAW saw Reggie roll Brooke up to win the title after she friend-zoned him. Reggie called Brooke to the ring on this week’s show and apologized from the bottom of his heart. Reggie then laid down in the middle of the ring and invited Brooke to pin him for the title, which was his way of showing her how their friendship is more important than the gold.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO