New York City, NY

I'm Heading Back To Driver's Ed.

By Owen Bellwood
Jalopnik
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest installment in “Owen learns how to do his job,” I went for a driving lesson. It’s all part of my plan to seamlessly blend into America without anyone noticing I don’t really belong here. (Fancy an Irn Bru from an aluminium can anyone?) It went well, apart from...

jalopnik.com

SFGate

Driving to work, a restaurant owner saw a car stopped in the road. She went over - and delivered a baby.

Restaurant owner Stela Borbas was on her way to work in downtown Miami after yoga class when she came across a startling sight. A car was stopped in the middle of busy South Miami Avenue during morning rush hour, and a distressed couple and their daughter were standing at the side of the road with an older woman. The younger woman's bare legs were covered in blood.
MIAMI, FL
New York City, NY
The Independent

Drunk woman downed wine on flight and refused to wear mask before slapping officer at Heathrow, court hears

A woman caused havoc on a flight from Helsinki to London by downing mini bottles of wine, refusing to wear a mask and ultimately hitting a police officer with a make-up bag, a court has heard.Lotta Kemppinen, from Bristol, had allegedly been drinking before boarding the Finnair flight to London on Christmas Eve.Cabin crew told the jury how Ms Kemppinen badgered a fellow passenger, who asked to be moved, and ignored 15 requests to wear a face covering.On arrival at London Heathrow, she then hit the police officer – who boarded the plane to remove her – with a make-up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Pay Kids for Shoveling her Driveway

Is it reasonable to expect payment for doing a job you weren't asked to do?. Snowstorms have been an extreme weather situation for the beginning of 2022. Millions of people in the United States are experiencing extreme storms that are covering entire cities with inches of snow and ice.
NewsBreak
Tesla
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor Living in L.A.— Here's Every Staple I'm Buying This Season

Regardless of which coast you're on, a few things remain the same once winter enters the equation—stocking up on cozy knits and jackets, mornings with a hot latte, etc.—but as time inches closer toward spring, that's where things begin to deviate. As an experienced New Yorker turned experienced Angeleno, I can definitively say that the staples I'm reaching for right now are significantly less severe than what I'd prioritize if I were making it through the residual cold of early spring in the city. Instead of heavy-duty coats, I lean toward mid-weight jackets, and instead of fleece-lined pants, a comfortable knit is now my go-to. The list can go on and on, but I'll spare you the details and jump right into it. Below, I've outlined every single staple I'm investing in this spring. From statement prints to saturated shades, these are foolproof, on-trend pieces to usher in a new season with.

