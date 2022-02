March Madness is right around the corner. The bracket for the NCAA Tournament will be released on Selection Sunday in a few weeks, and when it happens, it will be easy to skip over the first-round games and automatically jump to the mouth-watering, blue-blood matchups that could happen down the road. But let's try not to jump ahead. College basketball is beautiful because there's talent everywhere, and there are a number of potential bracket busters out there.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO