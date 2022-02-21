ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Sees No Slow Down In Troop Buildup As Russia Prepares For Invasion

By Bill Galluccio
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A pair of U.S. intelligence officials told CNN that Russian troops are preparing to invade Ukraine based on their movements near the border between the two countries. One official said that the latest intelligence reports from the region indicate there is "no slow down" in troop movements, while the other noted they have seen "tactical indicators" suggesting they may have already been "told to invade."

The officials said that intelligence agencies are now looking for "larger actions," such as electronic jamming and cyberattacks against Ukrainian targets that would suggest an invasion is imminent.

The report comes following a tense weekend that saw a rise in the number of cease-fire violations between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists.

As the violence escalates, world leaders are trying to ease the tensions and prevent a Russian invasion. President Joe Biden said he agreed in principle to meet with Russian President Vladamir Putin if he does not send his soldiers into Ukraine. However, Russian officials pushed back on the report, saying it was "premature."

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Thursday (February 24), "provided Russia doesn't invade Ukraine in the interim."

"If [Russia] doesn't invade, I will be there. I hope he'll be there, too. I will do everything I can to see if we can advance a diplomatic resolution to this crisis created by Russia and its aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told CNN .

