Where rent rose, fell the most in 2021: report
The rent rise hasn't been equally impacting every state in the U.S., either. In a recent analysis, Rent.com found some states saw rent rates jump by more than 50% from 2020 to 2021.
The rent rise hasn't been equally impacting every state in the U.S., either. In a recent analysis, Rent.com found some states saw rent rates jump by more than 50% from 2020 to 2021.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0