The Weeknd To Headline Immersive Music Special On Prime Video

Click here to read the full article.

The Weeknd will headline The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience , an immersive music special on Prime Video , on Saturday, February 26.

According to Amazon ’s announcement, the special expands his album Dawn FM “into a mesmerizing visual, creating a theatrical performance event that will envelope audiences in its unnerving and moody world.” The special will be available exclusively to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Dawn FM is a masterful display of The Weeknd’s artistic vision and creative genius. We are so proud to work with Abel and XO Records to collaborate across Amazon and share this stunning, brilliant, and immersive visual experience with our global customers,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “With The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can present their most ambitious projects without limits or bounds.”

Created by The Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, and Micah Bickham, who also directed the special, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience was produced by XO Records and Contrast Films with La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Ed Walker serving as executive producers.

The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience on Prime Video follows The Weeknd’s appearance in 103.5 Dawn FM, a livestream experience which streamed exclusively on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app.