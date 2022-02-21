Bobby Hull is no longer an ambassador for Blackhawks

(670 The Score) The Blackhawks and arguably the greatest player in team history have ended their official partnership.

Bobby Hull, 83, has stepped down from his ambassador role with the franchise, sources said Monday. The two sides decided on that at a meeting in November. The team confirmed the news in a statement.

"We're redefining the role of team ambassador, which unfortunately comes on the heels of losing two very special members of that family,” the team said. “When it comes to Bobby specifically, we jointly agreed earlier this season that he will retire from any official team role.”

Hull, Stan Mikita, Tony Esposito, and Denis Savard initially comprised the group of former Blackhawks stars who helped the team in the marketing department and with the promotion of the franchise, and Chris Chelios became an ambassador in 2018. Mikita passed away in 2018, and Esposito died in 2021. Chelios and Savard remain affiliated with the team.

Hull is the Blackhawks’ all-time leader in goals with 604. He played for Chicago from 1957-’72.

