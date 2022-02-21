ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bobby Hull is no longer an ambassador for Blackhawks

By Bruce Levine
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bN23P_0eKgy1tJ00

(670 The Score) The Blackhawks and arguably the greatest player in team history have ended their official partnership.

Bobby Hull, 83, has stepped down from his ambassador role with the franchise, sources said Monday. The two sides decided on that at a meeting in November. The team confirmed the news in a statement.

"We're redefining the role of team ambassador, which unfortunately comes on the heels of losing two very special members of that family,” the team said. “When it comes to Bobby specifically, we jointly agreed earlier this season that he will retire from any official team role.”

Hull, Stan Mikita, Tony Esposito, and Denis Savard initially comprised the group of former Blackhawks stars who helped the team in the marketing department and with the promotion of the franchise, and Chris Chelios became an ambassador in 2018. Mikita passed away in 2018, and Esposito died in 2021. Chelios and Savard remain affiliated with the team.

Hull is the Blackhawks’ all-time leader in goals with 604. He played for Chicago from 1957-’72.

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine .

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Red Wings weigh options with Joe Veleno: Detroit or Grand Rapids

Joe Veleno has been a fixture in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup since mid-December, playing in the past 22 games. But the team is weighing its options with the young center – whether to keep him on the NHL roster or have him stay in Grand Rapids, where he played two games over the weekend.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Don't expect the Bears to use the franchise tag

NFL teams are allowed to begin using the franchise tag on pending in-house free agents beginning Tuesday, but don’t expect the Bears to be among the teams using the tag. The Bears don’t have any obvious candidates for the franchise tag, with the exception of wide receiver Allen Robinson, who was tagged last year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hull
Person
Denis Savard
Person
Tony Esposito
Person
Stan Mikita
Person
Chris Chelios
NBC Sports Chicago

Savard congratulates Kane on achievement

Patrick Kane passed Denis Savard for second-most assists in franchise history during Sunday's game at the United Center. Kane recorded his 720th assist in the third period against the Florida Panthers on a goal that came from Caleb Jones. Kane now trails behind Stan Mikita who holds the record at 926 assists.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 5 rivalry moments between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche [Video]

During its heyday, the rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche was one of the fiercest and most bitter not only in hockey but in all of sports. Regular season games between the two always had playoff-like, atmosphere, and the two would battle in six playoff series between 1996 and 2008. Although it was nearly impossible to draw only five moments from the rivalry, here are what could be considered the top five moments in the battles between them from a Detroit perspective.
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Amid surprising trade rumors, Blackhawks’ Brandon Hagel keeping his head level

Many Blackhawks players are reluctant or unwilling to publicly acknowledge trade rumors. But Brandon Hagel, in his first time through the rumor cycle, isn’t trying to hide from the chatter — which he made clear after practice Tuesday. “Yeah, I’ve seen it all, obviously,” he said openly. “It...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#Cubs#Twitter
NBC Chicago

Denis Savard Congratulates Blackhawks' Patrick Kane on Milestone

Savard congratulates Kane on achievement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Kane passed Denis Savard for second-most assists in franchise history during Sunday's game at the United Center. Kane recorded his 720th assist in the third period against the Florida Panthers on a goal that came from Caleb Jones....
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Being Linked to Blackhawks In Potential Depth Forward Trade

The Edmonton Oilers have a few needs ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline but it’s not clear if they’ll actually be addressing any of them based on GM Ken Holland’s comments that he’s not keen on the idea of trading a top prospect or first-round pick to acquire what he needs. Most insiders realize the Oilers might need a better goaltender, another defenseman, and potentially some depth at forward with the loss of Jesse Puljujarvi for a month, but it’s the forward depth that Holland might be prioritizing, a move some might see as a bit of a head scratcher.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Take Calculated Risk Hiring Lecavalier, St. Louis

The local media finally got their man, with the Montreal Canadiens hiring Vincent Lecavalier as a special advisor to hockey operations. You just thought they’d be more stoked, at least seem more enthusiastic at the prospect of Lecavalier finally joining the Canadiens, albeit almost a decade later than initially hoped, at his introductory press conference.
ICE HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Chicago Fire FC introduces Xherdan Shaqiri on Monday

In front of media in person and supporters online, Chicago Fire FC officially introduced Xherdan Shaqiri on Monday at Blackstone in downtown Chicago, celebrating one of the biggest player acquisitions in the history of the club.
MLS
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vancouver

On the road in Vancouver, the Kraken fought back from an early one-goal deficit and built a 2-1 lead over the Canucks after the opening period, but the Canucks' ability to tilt the ice their way offensively was strong enough to earn four more goals and the 5-2 win. Making his first start in 10 days, Chris Driedger put forth a valiant effort stopping 41 of 45 pucks faced, a season high for the team in shots faced and a season high for the player in saves made.
NHL
ESPN

Blackhawks forward Khaira has season-ending back surgery

CHICAGO --  Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira will miss the rest of the season after he had surgery on his lower back. Khaira had the operation on Tuesday, and team physician Michael Terry said he is expected to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks. The last game of the regular season for Chicago (18-26-8) is scheduled for April 29.
NHL
NHL

Predators Recall Matt Luff from Milwaukee

Forward Has One Goal, Three Points in 10 Games with Predators This Season. Nashville, Tenn. (February 21, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Matt Luff from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has reassigned forward Cole Smith to the Admirals.
NHL
NHL

Jake Oettinger named NHL's Third Star of the Week

The 23-year-old's week featured a career-high 46-save effort in a 4-1 win over Colorado, 0.98 goals-against average and .972 save percentage. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger was named the NHL's third star of the week for the week ending Feb. 20. Oettinger stopped 104 of the 107 shots he faced, compiling...
NHL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
825
Followers
2K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy