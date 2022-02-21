ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ryan Reynolds’ Viral Ad Agency Gears Up to Make “Super Bowl-Level” Ads Year-Round

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKXzP_0eKgxlFZ00

There was no shortage of Ryan Reynolds appearances during the Super Bowl LVI. Aside from attending the actual game, the actor — who has increasingly become known for starring in viral ads — was spotted in ads for Netflix and McDonald’s . But ahead of the game, he also appeared upside down in an ad spot for Mint Mobile , the wireless service Reynolds has an ownership stake in.

It wasn’t an editing fluke. Rather, the ad was poking fun at the highly produced and very expensive ads that the Super Bowl has become synonymous with by repurposing old footage from an ad with a new voiceover that, naturally, didn’t even match the movements of Reynolds’ mouth.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“Every time I’ve been involved in anything that has not worked, be it showbiz or outside of it, usually the two culprits are that we’ve had too much time and too much money,” Reynolds tells The Hollywood Reporter. “When you know you’re working with less, it just forces everyone on the team to think outside the box.”

The adage of working smarter, not harder, has been the driving ethos behind Reynolds’ marketing agency, Maximum Effort, and the ad tech company MNTN (pronounced “mountain”), which acquired Maximum Effort last summer . The marketing agency, which created the Mint Mobile Super Bowl ad, is separate from Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions, the production company behind the Reynolds-starring films Deadpool 2, Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Maximum Effort was founded in 2018 by Reynolds and George Dewey, then a digital marketing senior vp at 20th Century Fox, who worked together on the first Deadpool film. “All of our practice kind of started with Deadpool because we didn’t have the budgets to market or even make the movie that other superhero movies had,” Reynolds says. “We had to really replace spectacle with character and then all of those concepts just so easily ported over to marketing.”

As such, early Maximum Effort ads included promotions for the Deadpool franchise. But with the L.A.-based marketing agency now owned by MNTN, Maximum Effort operates like a creative agency for advertisers seeking to use the MNTN platform to target audiences, launch their connected TV ad campaigns and receive data on performance metrics like return on ad spend and page visits, among others. In December, MNTN launched a “creative-as-a-subscription” service that bundles the cost of creative and media together as a way to make connected TV ads more accessible and cost-effective for smaller companies with smaller marketing budgets. Maximum Effort, which has nearly 30 employees, also benefits from the backing of MNTN and can draw in more advertisers who may previously have been unable to afford a TV ad spot. (Recent clients have included Bolt, Build.com and Peloton — but more on that later.)

MNTN recently raised $119 million in a Series D funding round led by BlackRock and Fidelity shortly after an acquisition spree, when MNTN picked up Maximum Effort and QuickFrame, a video-creation platform. Though MNTN president and CEO Mark Douglas says there currently aren’t any plans for another purchase, he sees an opportunity to make MNTN a leader in innovating around and revitalizing the TV ad industry.

During this year’s Super Bowl, marketers spent some $545 million for ad spots across the game, with 30-second spots costing around $6.5 million, according to data from the analytics company Kantar. But Reynolds and Douglas see an opportunity for more brands to not be blowing their budgets on an ad that happens once a year that might end up flopping and having little sway on the cultural conversation.

“The biggest challenge with Super Bowl ads is they have to hit culturally at the event, but they’re often planned many, many months — and maybe even a year — [in advanced],” Douglas says. “Those are the ads that probably seem out of touch, and the consumer wants to be entertained, right?”

Having the flexibility and speed to “drop into a cultural conversation,” as Reynolds describes it, can instead offer much more impact — and at lower costs, too. The best example would be the viral Peloton ad that released in December just days after the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That killed off one of its main characters by heart attack after one last ride on his Peloton bike.

The ad came together in 48 hours and cost Peloton, which uses MNTN’s creative-as-a-subscription service, around $80,000, leading to a $900 million market cap restoration for the company, as THR reported at the time. Though the ad was eventually pulled in response to sexual assault accusations against the actor Chris Noth, the ad received 6 billion media impressions, according to Reynolds, further cementing the importance of quick turnaround ads that can speak to pop culture moments in real-time.

“I feel like there’s no reason we can’t have Super Bowl–level advertising all year round,” Reynolds says. “You can make a tremendous impact in the marketplace when you’re moving at the speed of culture.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

YouTube Invades TV’s Upfront Week

A streaming giant is joining May’s upfront fray. For the first time, YouTube will hold its annual Brandcast advertising event during TV’s upfront week, giving the Google-owned digital-video giant stage space alongside The Walt Disney Co., NBCUniversal, Paramount, Fox Corp., and (presumably) Warner Bros. Discovery.More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Reynolds' Viral Ad Agency Gears Up to Make "Super Bowl-Level" Ads Year-RoundJamal Edwards, British Music Entrepreneur and YouTube Star, Dies at 31TelevisaUnivision Streaming Service Orders Drama 'Nautilus' From 'Narcos' Writer (Exclusive) YouTube said Wednesday that it will hold its event on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. in New York, with an option...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer in ‘Free Guy’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Free Guy was a surprise smash hit last August when it was released in theaters after it was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. The action-comedy film from Disney and 20th Century Studios debuted at No. 1 and has raked in $331.5 million at the box office worldwide.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow to Watch 'Spider-Man: No Way...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Brady Makes Post-Football Moves, to Produce, Appear in Road Trip Comedy for Paramount, Endeavor Content (Exclusive)

Tom Brady may have retired from football, but that doesn’t mean the seven-time Super Bowl champion is leaving it behind. In his first post-retirement move, Brady is making a blitz into Hollywood and will produce and, yes, appear, in a football-themed road trip movie titled 80 for Brady.More from The Hollywood ReporterNew England Patriots Dynasty Gets Doc Series Treatment at Apple TV+Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement'SNL': Peyton Manning Tackles Tom Brady Retirement Rumors, Obsesses Over 'Emily in Paris' in "Weekend Update" Hollywood icons Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field will star in the feature project that is being made...
NFL
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Want Jennifer Garner to Replace Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp Amid Recent Controversy

Evangeline Lilly has been a staple in the MCU as she plays the role of Hope van Dyne ever since the first Ant-Man film in 2015. She is expected to continue the role in the franchise, particularly in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which has already finished filming. However, thanks to her controversy regarding her attendance at the anti-vaccine mandate protest in D.C. and calling out Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hear out the anti-vaxxers, a lot of fans now want the actress to be out of the MCU.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Dewey
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Ryan Reynolds
HuffingtonPost

Ad Agency Publicly Calls Out Coinbase CEO Over Credit For Super Bowl Ad Idea

The head of an advertising agency called out Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong after he suggested his company’s popular Super Bowl ad was conceptualized in-house. The ad agency head claimed the idea was actually inspired by her company’s pitch. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, made headlines earlier this month when...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Netflix Show Canceled Despite Major Star Power

You won't be able to see what Paris Hilton cooks up next. Her Netflix show Cooking With Paris was canceled after only one season, per Deadline. The first and, now, the only season of the series debuted in August 2021. Cooking With Paris starred the iconic socialite as she attempted...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Madea returns! Watch trailer for Tyler Perry’s latest movie

America’s favorite grandmother Mabel “Madea” Simmons is back and badder than ever — meaning she’s still “braless and lawless.” Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment in the iconic franchise. “Black don’t crack......
MOVIES
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Agency#Marketing Agency#Ad Agency#American Football#Mcdonald#Mint Mobile#Maximum Effort#The Adam Project#Deadpool
Hello Magazine

John Travolta's daughter Ella is lost for words after sharing exciting news

Ella Travolta could barely contain her joy as she shared some unbelievable news about her debut single, Dizzy. The daughter of John Travolta was lost for words after she revealed the track has been streamed over 100,000 times and in over 100 countries. Taking to Instagram, the talented singer and actress shared a video originally posted on TikTok to share her disbelief and thank her fans.
MUSIC
IndieWire

George Clooney Says Ben Affleck Has ‘Been Through the Ringer,’ Deserves Another Oscar

George Clooney only has “Good Will” for Ben Affleck. Clooney, who directed Affleck in Amazon Prime Video‘s “The Tender Bar,” called the film a “real showcase” for his pal. “You know, Ben’s been through the ringer,” Clooney said to Deadline. “He’s been as high as you could get. He stood on the stage and won a couple of Oscars. He knows what it’s like to be at the top of the game, and he also has had some rough patches.” Clooney continued, “Some of them, as he has said many times, self-inflicted, but he’s a fighter, and he’s been out there, and he...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Universal Makes a Huge Change. Is it a Big Blow to Disney?

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Disney World and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Studios both compete for people looking to make a Florida theme park trip. Disney has four theme parks, two water parks, and a major shopping area while Universal has two theme parks, a water park, a shopping area, and a third major theme park under construction.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Frank Pesce, Character Actor in ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Films, Dies at 75

Frank Pesce, a character actor whose credits included the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies and such TV shows as Miami Vice, Who’s the Boss?, Jake and the Fatman and Karen Sisco, has died. He was 75. Pesce died Feb. 6 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from dementia, his girlfriend, Tammy Scher, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrenda Deiss, Breakout 'Red Rocket' Film Star, Dies at 60Bappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74 Born in New York on Dec. 8, 1946, Pesce worked as an actor for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Another Dwayne Johnson Movie Finds its Way Onto the Netflix Top 10

There are few actors who have seen their movies perform better on Netflix than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. We all know how massive Red Notice was when it was released on the streaming service last year, but even older Johnson vehicles have proven to be solid performers once added to Netflix. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island has been one of the nice surprise additions throughout the early months of the year, despite being a decade-old adventure sequel with middling reviews. Now another Johnson movie is finding its stride with Netflix subscribers around the globe.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy