1982 was the last time we witnessed inflation that was as high as the one we’re facing now. Some are considering investing in real estate to beat inflation, but is this really the right move? The inflation can be considered the result of the supply and demand crisis caused by the pandemic, which has also led to the decline in housing inventory. The housing/real estate industry also suffered from supply shortages, rising labor costs, and increasing prices of construction materials. The future of the economy is heavily dependent on COVID-19 because production could slowly regain regular momentum while the demand for goods and services will smooth out.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO