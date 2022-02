Juventus head to Spain to face Villarreal in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, one of the fairly open ties at this stage of the competition.Max Allegri has steered his team to a seven-match unbeaten run recently and back into the top four in Serie A, buoyed by the January arrival of Dusan Vlahovic - he scored on his debut, but hasn’t added to his tally since then.For Villarreal, the hero this season has been summer arrival Arnaut Danjuma; a weekend hat-trick at Granada takes his tally to 12 in all competitions. Follow Chelsea vs Lille LIVE!The Dutch international will...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO