If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sometimes the silly little clock app, you know the one, influences you to buy a too-trendy item of clothing or an overpriced lipstick you don’t like that much. But once in a while, there’s a product so good, you don’t know what you did without it. That’s what TikTokers are saying about Amazon’s Wrist Spa Washband Microfiber wrist towels. What looks like sweatbands you work out in are actually little towels meant to catch the water that runs down your...

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO