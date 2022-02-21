ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DUCK® BRAND'S 22nd ANNUAL STUCK AT PROM® CONTEST REWARDS CREATIVE STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

By Duck® brand
 2 days ago
AVON, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College-bound teens, it's your turn to shine! No matter what inspires you, from art and animals to culture and high fashion, Duck® brand's 22nd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest is your opportunity to wow the world with your one-of-a-kind creativity and style. Nearly...

